Will the 49ers Sign Chiefs Safety Justin Reid this Offseason?
The 49ers will be in the market for a safety this offseason.
That's because Talanoa Hufanga will be a free agent, and Pro Football Focus expects him to get a two-year, $25 million contract. That's not cheap. The 49ers could re-sign Hufanga, or they could attempt to replace him with someone younger and cheaper in the draft, or they could splurge for someone more expensive in free agency.
One free agent safety the 49ers could pursue is Justin Reid, who will be in line for a three-year, $50 million contract according to Pro Football Focus.
"Another defender playing in the Super Bowl, and another who should be that much richer after Feb. 9," writes PFF analyst Bradley Locker. "Reid was a do-it-all catalyst for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense in 2024, flashing 77.0-plus PFF grades in coverage, tackling and run defense. The Stanford alumnus bounced back from an underwhelming 2023 season and was the 11th-best safety by PFF WAR this year. Having already played seven seasons but not yet 28, Reid should have a solid market, especially for teams not willing to pay the steep price tag of a player like Jevon Holland. Reid was previously the 12th-ranked safety in AAV, at $10.5 million, and should receive a decent raise."
Reid went to Stanford and is the little brother of former 49ers safety Eric Reid, so maybe Justin would be interested in coming back to the Bay.
If the 49ers want to get faster and more exotic while improving their run defense, Reid would help them accomplish all of those goals. He's one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL.