49ers QB Mac Jones Admits He'd Like Another Chance as a Starter
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San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones has admitted he's open to becoming a starter elsewhere.
Jones is entering the second year of the modest contract he signed with the 49ers last offseason, serving as Brock Purdy's backup.
But as it turned out, Jones became the 49ers' starting quarterback for half of the regular season while Purdy recovered from a turf toe injury. He went 5-3 as a starter, throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, while finishing with a career-best 97.4 passer rating.
His performances sparked plenty of trade speculation, but no team came forward with an offer despite Jones playing well and effectively keeping the 49ers' season alive until Brock Purdy returned and led them to the playoffs.
49ers QB Mac Jones open to becoming a starter elsewhere
Previously, Jones had said he was content whether he was traded or remained with the 49ers this offseason, insisting it made no difference to him.
Now, however, he has openly admitted he would like the opportunity to start elsewhere. It's a noticeable shift in stance, not because he's trying to force his way out of San Francisco, but because he's putting himself back on teams' radar after proving he can still be an effective starter when the 49ers needed him most.
“I know that I can play higher than just being on the team. I can be a starter and this year if I’m going to be a backup, that’s great," said Jones on the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast.
"You’re judged on what you do when you’re out there. Whether you’re a backup or starter, it doesn’t matter. Whatever you put on tape is on tape.
"This offseason was tough a little bit because you’re gathering all those thoughts and trying to stay locked in… I know I can play and I do want to get that chance again to run a team and be that guy.”
Even if Jones does leave, he will arrive at his next organization as a different quarterback after spending time learning under Kyle Shanahan.
Sam Darnold followed a similar path, revitalizing his career after his stint in San Francisco before going on to become the Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.
But the 49ers should keep Jones for the long haul. They arguably have the league's best quarterback duo, and Purdy hasn't made it through a full, injury-free season since 2023. That was a while ago.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal