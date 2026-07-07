49ers QB Mac Jones Admits He'd Like Another Chance as a Starter

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones has admitted he's open to becoming a starter elsewhere.

Jones is entering the second year of the modest contract he signed with the 49ers last offseason, serving as Brock Purdy's backup.

But as it turned out, Jones became the 49ers' starting quarterback for half of the regular season while Purdy recovered from a turf toe injury. He went 5-3 as a starter, throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, while finishing with a career-best 97.4 passer rating.

His performances sparked plenty of trade speculation, but no team came forward with an offer despite Jones playing well and effectively keeping the 49ers' season alive until Brock Purdy returned and led them to the playoffs.

49ers QB Mac Jones open to becoming a starter elsewhere

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previously, Jones had said he was content whether he was traded or remained with the 49ers this offseason, insisting it made no difference to him.

Now, however, he has openly admitted he would like the opportunity to start elsewhere. It's a noticeable shift in stance, not because he's trying to force his way out of San Francisco, but because he's putting himself back on teams' radar after proving he can still be an effective starter when the 49ers needed him most.

“I know that I can play higher than just being on the team. I can be a starter and this year if I’m going to be a backup, that’s great," said Jones on the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast.

"You’re judged on what you do when you’re out there. Whether you’re a backup or starter, it doesn’t matter. Whatever you put on tape is on tape.

"This offseason was tough a little bit because you’re gathering all those thoughts and trying to stay locked in… I know I can play and I do want to get that chance again to run a team and be that guy.”

Even if Jones does leave, he will arrive at his next organization as a different quarterback after spending time learning under Kyle Shanahan.

Sam Darnold followed a similar path, revitalizing his career after his stint in San Francisco before going on to become the Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

But the 49ers should keep Jones for the long haul. They arguably have the league's best quarterback duo, and Purdy hasn't made it through a full, injury-free season since 2023. That was a while ago.