2 Defensive Changes 49ers Must Make After Beating Rams
In this story:
It's difficult to nitpick much about the San Francisco 49ers after their dominant Week 1 win in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.
Both sides of the ball executed at a high level. However, two defensive changes stand out as improvements for the 49ers to make immediately after beating the Rams.
Malik Mustapha in, Ji'Ayir Brown out
It's time to end Ji'Ayir Brown's tenure as the starter and let Malik Mustapha take over. Brown was responsible for a couple of backbreaking mistakes in the first half for the 49ers' defense.
One of them happened with less than two minutes left in the first quarter. Brown was in position to tackle Puka Nacua and limit the damage, but he oddly decided to play the ball.
That allowed Nacua to break free and reel off a 41-yard play. The Rams ended up on the 49ers' eight-yard line. Shortly after, he had a chance to stop Kyren Williams from scoring.
Yet again, Brown made a boneheaded decision by lowering his shoulder on Williams. He doesn't connect cleanly, allowing Williams to get in for the score.
Brown is the president of bad decisions. Maybe if he cleaned it up, he could be decent, but this is what he does. Put Mustapha in over him immediately, and watch the mistakes decline.
More Gracen Halton, less C.J. West
Another player who was baffling was C.J. West. Unlike Brown, the 49ers can't bench West. They need to use him because their defensive tackle depth is lacking.
However, they can remove him as a starter and keep him in a rotational role. There's no hope with West at this point. He was playing late in preseason games for a reason.
Early on, when the Rams were having massive success running the ball, it was West who was getting blocked into the parking lot of the stadium. He's just a sled out there.
Meanwhile, the defensive front settled when the 49ers started playing rookie Gracen Halton more. That is their answer to shoring up the position.
Halton is better than West, and he provides hope as a rookie. The arrow is pointing up with him, which isn't with West. He hasn't shown any signs of improving.
Anytime he is in, offenses will know they can run the ball successfully. Halton will probably struggle as well, but his floor is already higher than West's. The 49ers can live with that.
Less West and more Halton, and bench Brown for Mustapha to improve the defense.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN