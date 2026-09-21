3 Plays That Heavily Influenced 49ers Week 2 Win Over Dolphins

Defeating the Miami Dolphins was never in doubt for the San Francisco 49ers. They completely dismantled Miami from start to finish.

Numerous plays were key in the 49ers' victory, but three of them stand out the most. Let's dive into the three plays that heavily influenced the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Dolphins.

Brock Purdy keeps it alive

On the 49ers' opening offensive series, they were close to settling for a field goal. With 7:22 left to go in the first quarter, the 49ers were on third-and-5 at Miami's 32-yard line.

As soon as Brock Purdy took the snap from the shotgun, he had pressure in his face. A defender came unblocked from the left side. Thankfully, Purdy is mobile.

He spun away from the rush and rolled out to his left, which is difficult since he's a right-handed passer. Purdy ended up running into another defender, so it was two-on-one.

That is when he set his feet, zeroed in on Mike Evans downfield, and threw a great sideline pass to him for the conversion. Without that clutch play, the 49ers' drive would've been stalled.

George Kittle reminder

It's still wild that George Kittle is playing football after tearing his Achilles in January. He reminded everyone of how impressive it was when the 49ers opened up the second half.

On the first play of the third quarter, Kittle was wide open on a skinny post in the middle of the field. It was too easy for Purdy to hit him in stride.

That play went for 40 yards, placing the 49ers at Miami's 25-yard line. They ended up scoring, to Kittle again, three plays later.

It was all thanks to Kittle's explosive play. He helped the 49ers separate from the Dolphins after leading 14-6 at halftime, which should've been larger.

Purdy dime

In the third quarter at the 3:49 mark, the 49ers faced a first-and-10 at Miami's 28-yard line. They were poised to ice the game with another touchdown, already up 28-6.

And they almost did on this play, which was easily Purdy's best of the day. Purdy faked a handoff to Christian McCaffrey, and once he turned around, he had outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in front of him.

Gay didn't fall for the play-fake, but he did fall for the hard pump-fake Purdy gave him to allow him time to scramble to his left. It was a brilliant move that bought him time to find Evans for another clutch play.

Purdy threw a terrific dart to Evans on the move and placed the ball only where Evans could reel it in. He tossed it over two defenders: one in the middle and another closely guarding Evans.

The 49ers gained 27 yards on this sweet play, setting up at Miami's one-yard line. They'd capitalize on it on the ensuing play. Terrific work by Purdy.

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