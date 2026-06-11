3 Predictions You Can Safely Make About the 49ers This Season
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The San Francisco 49ers should once again be a team opponents fear heading into the new season.
Their roster suggests they are a playoff-caliber team. The offense looks arguably stronger than last season despite age becoming a factor, and the defense has improved. While some question marks remain, the 49ers should return to the postseason.
All things considered, here are three predictions that should be relatively safe bets for the 49ers this season.
Prediction 1: A win against the Dallas Cowboys
The first safe prediction is one that should almost be expected. Not only have the 49ers won four straight games against the Dallas Cowboys, but the matchup has become increasingly one-sided in recent years.
The last time San Francisco lost to its longtime rival was in December 2020. That's a long time ago, and words can hardly describe how satisfying it has been for the Faithful to repeatedly come out on top against their archrivals.
A trip to Dallas in November will make it one of the most exicting road trips on the 49ers' 2026 schedule, and the last time they played in the Lone Star State was in the Wild Card round in January 2022.
Prediction 2: Mike Evans will make at least 8 touchdowns
Mike Evans joining the 49ers in free agency has the potential to be one of the best signings of the offseason. Yes, he'll be 33 when the new season begins, but the future Hall of Famer has shown year after year he's capable of producing at a high level.
More importantly, he brings an entirely different dimension to Brock Purdy's reads, giving the quarterback a big-bodied, reliable target who can claim touchdowns for fun.
Eight touchdowns would be a reasonable expectation, but Evans has a legitimate chance to become the first 49ers wide receiver since Terrell Owens in 2002 to record double-digit touchdowns.
He has already addressed the elephant in the room surrounding his disappointing 2025 season, and his usage from OTAs would signal plenty of red-zone opportunities in 2026.
If anyone is capable of ending San Francisco's long drought of elite touchdown production at receiver, it's Evans.
Prediction 3: They won't finish last in the NFC West
The 49ers are still the third best team in the NFC West after free agency, and since the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett, the gap to them specifically is a bit higher.
The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions for a reason. And no one rates the Arizona Cardinals.
So this season, the 49ers will not finish last within their division. If they somehow do, the season can be ruled as a failure.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal