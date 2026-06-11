3 Predictions You Can Safely Make About the 49ers This Season

The San Francisco 49ers should once again be a team opponents fear heading into the new season.

Their roster suggests they are a playoff-caliber team. The offense looks arguably stronger than last season despite age becoming a factor, and the defense has improved. While some question marks remain, the 49ers should return to the postseason.

All things considered, here are three predictions that should be relatively safe bets for the 49ers this season.

Prediction 1: A win against the Dallas Cowboys

The first safe prediction is one that should almost be expected. Not only have the 49ers won four straight games against the Dallas Cowboys, but the matchup has become increasingly one-sided in recent years.

The last time San Francisco lost to its longtime rival was in December 2020. That's a long time ago, and words can hardly describe how satisfying it has been for the Faithful to repeatedly come out on top against their archrivals.

A trip to Dallas in November will make it one of the most exicting road trips on the 49ers' 2026 schedule, and the last time they played in the Lone Star State was in the Wild Card round in January 2022.

Prediction 2: Mike Evans will make at least 8 touchdowns

Mike Evans joining the 49ers in free agency has the potential to be one of the best signings of the offseason. Yes, he'll be 33 when the new season begins, but the future Hall of Famer has shown year after year he's capable of producing at a high level.

More importantly, he brings an entirely different dimension to Brock Purdy's reads, giving the quarterback a big-bodied, reliable target who can claim touchdowns for fun.

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) (obscured) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Eight touchdowns would be a reasonable expectation, but Evans has a legitimate chance to become the first 49ers wide receiver since Terrell Owens in 2002 to record double-digit touchdowns.

He has already addressed the elephant in the room surrounding his disappointing 2025 season, and his usage from OTAs would signal plenty of red-zone opportunities in 2026.

If anyone is capable of ending San Francisco's long drought of elite touchdown production at receiver, it's Evans.

Prediction 3: They won't finish last in the NFC West

The 49ers are still the third best team in the NFC West after free agency, and since the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett, the gap to them specifically is a bit higher.

The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions for a reason. And no one rates the Arizona Cardinals.

So this season, the 49ers will not finish last within their division. If they somehow do, the season can be ruled as a failure.