The Three Best Road Trips for Fans On 49ers' 2026 Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers faithful have a lot of exciting matchups to look forward to on the road this season.

From their perspective, no other team has two international games on its schedule this year. Add in several away games in some of America's most interesting destinations, and there are plenty of reasons for fans to travel.

The franchise is already one of the most well-travelled teams in the league, so here are three road trips that stand out as the most exciting this season.

A small disclaimer before we begin: neither of the international trips will be included. Their appeal is fairly self-explanatory.

Week 5 @ Seattle Seahawks, 11th October

It's early in the season, but it's one of the most significant games on the schedule. This is the perfect opportunity for San Francisco to prevail once again at Lumen Field, especially to enact some revenge after the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl in their backyard.

The Seahawks dominated the 49ers in the Divisional Round last season, but the gap between the two teams appears slightly smaller after San Francisco's successful free agency.

As a result, the 49ers could have a strong chance of winning this matchup against one of their fiercest divisional rivals.

Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys, 15th November

The 49ers travelling to face the Dallas Cowboys is always one of the most exciting matchups on the schedule. While the rivalry may not carry quite the same significance it once did, it still deserves to be viewed as one of the NFL's marquee clashes. In my view, it remains the greatest rivalry in NFC history.



Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There's always something different about a game against the Cowboys, and the last time the 49ers visited Dallas was in the 2022 Wild Card Round. San Francisco emerged with a 23-17 victory in a game that ended in memorable fashion thanks to the Cowboys' infamous final-play blunder.

There will be plenty of energy surrounding this game, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Whether it's played in the Lone Star State or in the Bay Area, games between the 49ers and Cowboys always feel like a major event.

Week 16 @ Kansas City Chiefs, 27th December

This one is simple. The 49ers are 0-5 against the Kansas City Chiefs under Kyle Shanahan. While the Chiefs are not quite the dynasty they once were, this presents an incredible opportunity for San Francisco to finally beat the team that has caused them the most heartbreak during the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.

It's really that simple.