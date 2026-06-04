The Three Best Road Trips for Fans On 49ers' 2026 Schedule
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The San Francisco 49ers faithful have a lot of exciting matchups to look forward to on the road this season.
From their perspective, no other team has two international games on its schedule this year. Add in several away games in some of America's most interesting destinations, and there are plenty of reasons for fans to travel.
The franchise is already one of the most well-travelled teams in the league, so here are three road trips that stand out as the most exciting this season.
A small disclaimer before we begin: neither of the international trips will be included. Their appeal is fairly self-explanatory.
Week 5 @ Seattle Seahawks, 11th October
It's early in the season, but it's one of the most significant games on the schedule. This is the perfect opportunity for San Francisco to prevail once again at Lumen Field, especially to enact some revenge after the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl in their backyard.
The Seahawks dominated the 49ers in the Divisional Round last season, but the gap between the two teams appears slightly smaller after San Francisco's successful free agency.
As a result, the 49ers could have a strong chance of winning this matchup against one of their fiercest divisional rivals.
Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys, 15th November
The 49ers travelling to face the Dallas Cowboys is always one of the most exciting matchups on the schedule. While the rivalry may not carry quite the same significance it once did, it still deserves to be viewed as one of the NFL's marquee clashes. In my view, it remains the greatest rivalry in NFC history.
There's always something different about a game against the Cowboys, and the last time the 49ers visited Dallas was in the 2022 Wild Card Round. San Francisco emerged with a 23-17 victory in a game that ended in memorable fashion thanks to the Cowboys' infamous final-play blunder.
There will be plenty of energy surrounding this game, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Whether it's played in the Lone Star State or in the Bay Area, games between the 49ers and Cowboys always feel like a major event.
Week 16 @ Kansas City Chiefs, 27th December
This one is simple. The 49ers are 0-5 against the Kansas City Chiefs under Kyle Shanahan. While the Chiefs are not quite the dynasty they once were, this presents an incredible opportunity for San Francisco to finally beat the team that has caused them the most heartbreak during the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.
It's really that simple.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal