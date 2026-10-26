3 Reasons for Optimism After 49ers Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was not pretty. However, there are some positive spins that can be taken away from the game. What can 49ers fans lean on after the loss?

3 positive spins for San Francisco 49ers after Week 7 loss to Atlanta Falcons

It was a tough schedule spot

The schedule makers did not make life easy on the 49ers. First, they gave them a Monday Night Football game at home, which is helpful. However, the downside to that is a short week ahead. The 49ers not only had a short week, but they also had to travel across the country and play the game at 10 AM on the West Coast.

So, due to the game being played 32 hours after the Falcons, the team could not acclimate as quickly. More than that, the 49ers had the bye week to look ahead to. It would be easy to rest some players that had questionable injuries due to the inconvenience and lack of time to heal.

It is easy to see how the game got away from them.

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The 49ers can get healthier

San Francisco could have had a few names come back this week, but the short turnaround and bye week made it easy to rest players. Beyond that, they had a three-game lead in the division entering the day. So, they could take things easy this week. The plus side to that is they should come out of the bye week much healthier.

Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, and Mike Evans should all be back. Demarcus Robinson and Marques Sigle are likely not too far behind. Plus, guys like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams get a week to reset. The bye week was well-timed for the 49ers this year.

The trade deadline is coming

The loss is not going to stop the 49ers from buying. If anything, it exposed a few holes that might need to be plugged. The team is going to need some defensive line help. Wide receiver is also an expected addition at the deadline. Still, left guard has not been talked about much, but it has been established as a need.

The lack of cornerback depth was also exposed in the 49ers loss. These are positions that were not discussed and could have bitten them down the line. Now, the 49ers can address it at the trade deadline.