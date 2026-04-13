4 Positions the 49ers Will Avoid Taking in the 2026 NFL Draft

With only six picks in the NFL draft this year, the San Francisco 49ers will need to be more selective than in other years.

Barring a trade, six picks is all they will be making. They will likely keep it that way to avoid picking players they don't view as contributors beyond the fourth round.

Since their picks are limited, they have to rule out drafting some positions. Four positions to be exact, and it starts with cornerback.

Cornerback

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Typically, whenever the 49ers want to draft a cornerback, they do it on Day 3 of the draft. However, with only six picks, four of them in the fourth round, there's no way they target the position.

For starters, the position is crowded already. It became crowded after they signed Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones. Their starters are Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, and Upton Stout.

Hobbs and Jones slot in as backups, but also as competition for Green. There's also Darrell Luter Jr., who has started when needed, as well as several other players used as fillers.

The lack of draft capital and an overcrowded position indicate the 49ers will not take a cornerback. Maybe if they trade down and get picks in the fifth or sixth round, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

Tight End

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Unless Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq falls to the 49ers at No. 27, it's highly unlikely the 49ers take a tight end. George Kittle is under contract for the next couple of seasons.

And while he is coming off a torn Achilles, the 49ers are way too loyal to Kittle to do him like that. They also just extended Jake Tonges for two seasons.

The 49ers have been wanting to add to their tight end room for the last few seasons, but there's zero pressure to do it in this year's draft, especially after extending Tonges.

Quarterback

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

There's no reason at all for the 49ers to draft a quarterback this year. Obviously, Brock Purdy is their guy, but even considering a project behind him is pointless.

It's an underwhelming quarterback class, and with Mac Jones and Kurtis Rourke on the roster, drafting a quarterback would essentially be lighting that pick on fire.

Besides, it's not like the 49ers want to deal with another rookie anyway. That's probably why they didn't mind drafting Roure despite his injury.

Linebacker

Jan 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates his interception during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

Another position that is overcrowded is linebacker. Dre Greenlaw is back to duo with Fred Warner on the field. Dee Winters is still in the mix, but his roster spot is questionable.

Tatum Bethune is a decent backup, Nick Martin is there, and they brought back Garrett Wallow, who flashed in the playoffs. I wouldn't say there's no chance a linebacker doesn't get taken.

But I wouldn't put it higher than a slight chance, and that's just for special teams purposes. I'd be surprised either way if they went linebacker over anything else.

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