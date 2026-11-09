4 Winners, 2 Losers From 49ers' Win Over Raiders: Jordan Watkins Flashes

For most of the game, the San Francisco 49ers had an easy go of it against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It went as expected, with the 49ers winning 38-17 to get back on track after the Bye. So, who were the winners and losers from the 49ers' expected win? We break it all down below.

Winners

Jordan Watkins

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) gains yards after catch as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) pursues during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Have a day, Jordan Watkins. The second-year receiver made a nice impact in this game, tallying four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Three of his four catches went for first downs.

He also ran a team-high 26 routes. Watkins got his opportunities in this game and delivered. That is certainly going to go a long way with Kyle Shanahan.

Watkins came close to having a breakout game in Week 7 against the Falcons, but couldn't secure a couple of big-time catches. This time, he made sure to seize his opportunities. His stock is up.

Fred Warner

This was one of Fred Warner's best performances of the season. As usual, he forced a fumble, his fifth of the year and a career-high for him in a season.

No one executes the "peanut punch" as perfectly as Warner does. But his most impressive play came in the fourth quarter, when he stone-walled Kirk Cousins on a goal-line quarterback sneak.

Warner continues to prove why he's a cut above the rest. He's trekking towards earning the Defensive Player of the Year award. If there were midseason awards, he'd win it right now.

Eddy Pineiro

The yips may have disappeared for Eddy Pineiro, as he nailed every single one of his extra-point (5) and field-goal attempts (1) in this game. That will go a long way for him.

It proves that he's greatly benefiting from the Bye Week. The only way he would shake off the yips was by getting away and clearing his mind. After one game back, it looks like he's succeeded.

Marques Sigle

One question entering this game was how the 49ers would integrate Marques Sigle. He's been out for the last three games with an ankle sprain, but he was playing well before his injury.

The 49ers couldn't deny him snaps, which means one safety had to cede playing time. Sure enough, the 49ers had Sigle take some snaps from Ji'Ayir Brown, which was the right call.

Sigle saw 28 snaps, while Brown saw 32. This is a great sign for Sigle that he still has the coaching staff's trust and that there's a world where he can supplant Brown.

Losers

Gracen Halton

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton (93) is carted off the field after an injury during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One reason the 49ers couldn't enjoy the win against the Raiders was that rookie Gracen Halton suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Halton got rolled up by teammate Keion White.

You have to feel for Halton. He was killing it this season and was arguably the 49ers' best rookie. Now, his promising season comes to a halt, and the 49ers lose an impactful defensive lineman.

49ers' pass rush

Kirk Cousins was fairly comfortable whenever he had to drop back to pass. That's because the 49ers' pass rush only pressured him nine times on his 32 dropbacks, with zero sacks.

It was a pitiful display considering they got Nick Bosa back and reunited with DeForest Buckner. The 49ers' pass rush didn't look any different than it did against the Falcons.

This should be cause for concern. Maybe it pushes the 49ers to make a trade for another defensive lineman, especially after Halton's injury.

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