49ers' Biggest Draft Steals and Busts of the John Lynch 49ers Era

The Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era as head coach and general manager of the San Francisco 49ers has seen a mix of incredible and disappointing draft selections.

That’s the nature of the NFL Draft. No pick is guaranteed to succeed or reach their full potential, but some selections have developed into players with the potential to one day be honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, as well as being remembered among the greats in San Francisco when their careers are over.

One bust in particular will stand out under Lynch, but the biggest steal, almost poetically, came at exactly the right time and perhaps to such an extent that it helped save his job.

Biggest Bust: Trey Lance

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (right) talk before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The trade up to the third overall pick for Trey Lance will always be remembered as a major misstep. It’s a decision that the 49ers are still feeling the effects of five years on.

The team gave up three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up and select Lance, only for him to start just four games during his time in San Francisco.

For such a significant investment, the return fell far short of expectations, making it one of the most costly draft moves in recent franchise history.

Since leaving the 49ers, Lance has yet to make a notable impact, spending time as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys and later the Los Angeles Chargers. While his career is still ongoing, his trajectory suggests it is increasingly unlikely he will return to a starting role.

Biggest Steal: Brock Purdy

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

San Francisco selecting Brock Purdy as “Mr. Irrelevant” a year later turned out to be their greatest steal, but the circumstances behind it are remarkable.

Going back to the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers focused heavily on one quarterback and even traded up to select C. J. Beathard in the third round. Beathard spent four seasons in San Francisco before eventually signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

That move proved more significant than expected, as the 49ers received a compensatory pick in return. That pick was later used to select Purdy, a full-circle moment that turned a modest investment years earlier into the foundation of the franchise’s future at quarterback.

Purdy has since taken the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, then the Super Bowl in his first full year as a starter, and most recently the divisional round despite missing key weapons.

A poetic draft selection, his rise has seen him emerge as the most impactful 49ers quarterback since Steve Young.