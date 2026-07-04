Donte Whitner Encourages the 49ers to Make Spiteful Brandon Aiyuk Move

Unless you've been living under a rock or don't have social media, you know all about Brandon Aiyuk going on a social media tirade for the last month.

From taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers to acting like he's already on the Washington Commanders. His antics on social media have only exacerbated the negative perception around him.

It's no wonder that George Kittle took a subtle slight at Aiyuk recently. And now it turns out the 49ers can recoup more money from Aiyuk thanks to him breaching his contract.

If his videos are rubbing the 49ers the wrong way, they can elect to do so and most likely succeed. It's a spiteful, but justified, move that former 49ers safety Donte Whitner encourages.

Whitner wants the 49ers to go after Aiyuk's money

Brandon Aiyuk’s mouth may have just cost him another $18M.



“I don’t care how much money I lose to get away from the 49ers.”



Now the bill may be due.

His mouth wrote a check his ass can’t cash.



Full episode on Spotify, Apple & https://t.co/hUceuwUPu7@DonteWhitner @rodbrooksTV pic.twitter.com/S2o5lO5i34 — Grit Code Podcast (@thegritcode) July 3, 2026

“When Aiyuk said he didn’t care about how much money he lost to able to get away from the 49ers, he thought that he was in the clear. He thought they couldn’t get anything else from him, and guess what? Boy, was he wrong. His mouth wrote a check that his ***cannot cash," Whitner said on The Grit Code podcast.

"He doesn’t have that $13-18M with the way that he’s been spending and the way that he’s been splurging. He's curled up in a ball right now. He's in that fearful zone right now. And I think the 49ers should do everything they can to recoup every dollar that they can get back from him, and if he doesn’t have the money, guess where it comes from? His future contracts.”

Aiyuk is essentially playing a game of "ding dong ditch" with the 49ers on social media. So far, the 49ers haven't answered the door when he rings the doorbell.

But once they do, it will be when they go after more money that they already paid out to him. He won't be laughing and dancing when the 49ers do that.

And as Whitner said, Aiyuk probably can't afford the 49ers doing that to him. He's going to be in for a reality check the more he plays around. A rude awakening is in store for him.

"Unless you really just don't give a **** about money, then you can go ahead and dance. But when you try to embarrass and insult the coaches and the front office, they're going to come after you."

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