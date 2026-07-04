Donte Whitner Encourages the 49ers to Make Spiteful Brandon Aiyuk Move
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Unless you've been living under a rock or don't have social media, you know all about Brandon Aiyuk going on a social media tirade for the last month.
From taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers to acting like he's already on the Washington Commanders. His antics on social media have only exacerbated the negative perception around him.
It's no wonder that George Kittle took a subtle slight at Aiyuk recently. And now it turns out the 49ers can recoup more money from Aiyuk thanks to him breaching his contract.
If his videos are rubbing the 49ers the wrong way, they can elect to do so and most likely succeed. It's a spiteful, but justified, move that former 49ers safety Donte Whitner encourages.
Whitner wants the 49ers to go after Aiyuk's money
“When Aiyuk said he didn’t care about how much money he lost to able to get away from the 49ers, he thought that he was in the clear. He thought they couldn’t get anything else from him, and guess what? Boy, was he wrong. His mouth wrote a check that his ***cannot cash," Whitner said on The Grit Code podcast.
"He doesn’t have that $13-18M with the way that he’s been spending and the way that he’s been splurging. He's curled up in a ball right now. He's in that fearful zone right now. And I think the 49ers should do everything they can to recoup every dollar that they can get back from him, and if he doesn’t have the money, guess where it comes from? His future contracts.”
Aiyuk is essentially playing a game of "ding dong ditch" with the 49ers on social media. So far, the 49ers haven't answered the door when he rings the doorbell.
But once they do, it will be when they go after more money that they already paid out to him. He won't be laughing and dancing when the 49ers do that.
And as Whitner said, Aiyuk probably can't afford the 49ers doing that to him. He's going to be in for a reality check the more he plays around. A rude awakening is in store for him.
"Unless you really just don't give a **** about money, then you can go ahead and dance. But when you try to embarrass and insult the coaches and the front office, they're going to come after you."
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN