49ers Wanted to Draft Cam Skattebo Says Robert Saleh

Imagine if the San Francisco 49ers had Cam Skattebo to rotate with Christian McCaffrey. That would've been pretty sweet.

Well, it turns out the 49ers wanted to draft Skattebo last year. According to Robert Saleh, the 49ers were going to take Skattebo before the New York Giants did in the fourth round.

"We were actually about to draft him in San Francisco," said Saleh at his Wednesday press conference. "Kyle loved him, and he ended up getting taken before we were picking. We ended up with C.J. West, who was a pretty damn good player too."

#Titans HC Robert Saleh says the #49ers were prepared to draft RB Cam Skattebo last year, but the #Giants took him right before they were on the clock.



“Kyle (Shanahan) loved him.” pic.twitter.com/6g5d2WH7IH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2026

I don't know about Saleh's comments about C.J. West. He's most certainly not a good player, especially compared to Skattebo and the impact he would've had on the 49ers.

The Giants took Skattebo seven picks before the 49ers at No. 105 overall, which was the second pick in the fourth round. If Shanahan loved Skattebo that much, the 49ers should've moved up for him.

Instead, Saleh advocates for West, who can't make a slight positive impact. Now, West is hurt and has been placed on the Injured Reserve list.

Having Skattebo on the 49ers would've been vastly intriguing. On the one hand, he would've taken some of the crazy workload off McCaffrey.

Plus, the difference in their running styles would've given the 49ers a nice dynamic. Skattebo could've been their bulldozing running back to get a yard or two.

It would've allowed McCaffrey to focus more as a slot receiver. On the other hand, Skattebo isn't fast or quick. Those types of running backs generally aren't a fit in Shanahan's offense.

But if Shanahan loved him, he must've envisioned a role for him where he could've been an excellent fit. Either way, Skattebo has some talent in him.

He showcased enough of it during his rookie season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Missing out on Skattebo is a perfect example of how brutal the draft is.

The 49ers must've thought Skattebo would've fallen until the Giants took him. But they had 11 draft picks to use. Couldn't they have packaged a few of them to move up and get their guy?

Instead, they ended up drafting West, Jordan Watkins, and Jordan James in the fourth round. None of those players are contributing positively to the 49ers.

Let this be a lesson to them that if they like someone on Day 3 of the draft, they must force the issue.

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