So you're saying there's a chance?

Mike Evans was listed as one of the nine questionable players ahead of the 49ers' Mexico City matchup with the Vikings. That's a good sign that he will be active.

Evans has missed the last three games with Achilles tendinitis. He made his return to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. However, the 49ers want to see how he fares on Saturday.

Usually, a player listed as questionable will be good to go for the upcoming game. But the 49ers need to be careful with Evans. They probably shouldn't play him against the Vikings.

The last thing they need is for Evans to undo all of the positive gains he's made with his Achilles. As much as they need him against Minnesota, they need him more for the long haul.

If one more week off will help him, even if it's just a bit, they should do that. I'd lean towards Evans not playing against the Vikings, but it's a toss-up at this point.

The 49ers know how important defeating the Vikings is. It will have major implications for attaining the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC.

That might be enough to convince the 49ers to let Evans suit up. You can expect the 49ers to wait as long as possible to make an official ruling before game time.

"Having Mike out there, everyone knows how good Mike is," Kyle Shanahan said. "I think the guys have done a good job holding it down with him not out there, but Mike's our guy and a very unique player and been doing it at a high level for a very long time. Played really unbelievable for the games he played in this year and it'd be great to get him back.”

Along with Evans, Dre Greenlaw is the other toss-up, questionable player ahead of the Vikings matchup. He's nursing a neck injury, which is scary and tricky.

The 49ers will need to take it up until game time to fully know if he can go. As of now, they are hopeful he can go, but I'd imagine Greenlaw will play through the pain, if anything.

As for the other questionable 49ers: Upton Stout, C.J. West, Nate Hobbs, Khalil Kareem, Mac Jones, Jordan James, and Luke Gifford.

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