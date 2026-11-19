Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers will face their toughest test on offense this season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

The Vikings' defense is the best in the NFL, thanks to the brilliant scheme led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Shanahan has struggled against Flores since he joined the Vikings.

The chess match with Flores will demand Shanahan and the 49ers to be at their best. It's a matchup that is stressful to plan for, but it also invokes a ton of admiration from Shanahan for Flores. He can't help but gush over Flores' brilliance.

Shanahan bestows heavy praise on Flores

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"He's more unique than all the other 31 guys," Shanahan said. "He's the one guy who commits to this and it's not just a fad for these nine games or whatever. He's been doing it his whole time in Minnesota. He did the same thing in Miami. He's as good as it gets at that stuff. Anybody who lives in that world as much as he does, it's usually a matter of time.

"They put so much pressure on the quarterback, the play caller, the O-Line, the receivers, on everybody. A lot of times when you go into an NFL game, the pressure's really on people on third down and stuff like that because those are things where everything can come and when you play against Brian it's 70-straight plays of that.”

Saying that a defensive coordinator is "more unique" than the rest is as good a compliment as you can get. Flores should be blushing over the heap of praise Shanahan bestowed upon him.

It makes sense why Shanahan feels that way. He's battled Flores' defense over the year. It's always tough to crack and get the upper hand.

Not even in 2023, when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, were they successful against the Vikings' defense. Odds are, it's going to be more of the same in Mexico City.

The 49ers are doing everything in their power to make sure it's different this time. Unlike in 2023, this matchup has significant playoff seeding implications.

If there were ever a game for the 49ers and Shanahan to finally get the best of Flores and the Vikings' defense, it's this one. In any case, you can expect a tough and gritty matchup.

"You're going to try to be consistent and efficient in everything, but I promise you that's not going to happen for all the plays. Brian creates too much stuff.

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