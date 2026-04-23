49ers are Finally Nearing an End to the Brandon Aiyuk Saga
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Light is starting to emerge at the end of the tunnel for the San Francisco 49ers with Brandon Aiyuk.
The NFL draft is here, which means this is the perfect chance for the 49ers to trade Aiyuk. That’s been the whole delusional reason they’ve held onto him this long.
However, John Lynch indicated at his pre-draft press conference on Monday that while it’s a prime opportunity to pull off a trade involving Aiyuk, he isn’t confident that it will happen.
“I've had some discussions. Do I think it's a high probability? Likely no. But, is there a chance? Yeah, I think there's a chance,” said Lynch.
The end is near
When the 49ers are inevitably unsuccessful trading Aiyuk during the draft, anticipate them releasing him within the next month. Their window of opportunity for a trade is gone once the draft is over.
No team is going to trade for Aiyuk at that point. And even if the 49ers want to keep Aiyuk beyond June, all they’re doing is inviting unnecessary questioning from reporters.
Not to mention that it’s a bad look on their end. They’re holding a player hostage, who they already admitted to the entire league that he’s no longer going to play for them.
It’s simple pettiness or revenge now. This is why holding onto him with the hope of trading him for anything was ridiculous. The Niners literally forfeited their leverage when they publicly ousted Aiyuk.
Besides, last offseason, there were numerous reports about how the 49ers regretted giving him his contract extension. It’s no secret that they can’t wait for him to be gone. Why keep up this farce?
A prestigious franchise such as the 49ers is above this. Or at least, you would think they would be. If the 49ers miraculously get a deal done with a team for Aiyuk, then I’ll commend them heavily.
It doesn’t matter if it’s for a seventh-round pick or a gift card to Chili’s. The fact that the Niners were able to get anything for Aiyuk is impressive and proves them right for everything.
But there’s just no way that will happen when teams know they can just wait for Aiyuk to be released. That should happen once the 49ers fail to trade him during the NFL draft weekend.
It will bring an end to the Aiyuk saga once and for all.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN