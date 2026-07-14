49ers' Fred Warner is Spotted Perfectly in ESPN's Latest LB Ranking

For the last five years, Fred Warner has been regarded as the best linebacker in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers have been fortunate to have him.

However, the ankle fracture that he suffered last season in Week 6, which ended his season, could be the start of his stock declining. It wouldn't be surprising if a few doubters started to arise.

Maybe that will come to pass in the next few years, but not this one. Warner is still viewed as the No. 1 linebacker in a ranking from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Warner is still the top linebacker despite injury

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Warner has been an All-Pro four times since 2020, second only to edge rusher Myles Garrett (five) during that span," wrote Fowler. "An ankle injury limited Warner to six games last season, but he made the most of those appearances with 51 tackles (two for loss), three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery."

It's not difficult to look past the injury Warner suffered. As gruesome as it was to look at when he suffered it, he almost came back to play for the 49ers in the playoffs.

Warner has been healthy since late January. This isn't as significant an injury as tearing an ACL or an Achilles tendon. There should be zero doubt about him getting back to the elite level he left off.

"He diagnoses faster than anyone," an NFL coordinator said to Fowler. "That's really his secret sauce. Processes the game at an incredibly fast level."

Watching Warner play in the last five years makes it obvious that he's been the best linebacker in the NFL. But last season arguably is the one that makes the case for him.

Once Warner was lost for the regular season, the 49ers' defense unraveled. It was already bad enough that they were without Nick Bosa.

Yet, the 49ers were managing all right without him. It wasn't until Warner suffered his injury that the 49ers plummeted. He's that impactful of a player.

Warner is a terrific run-defender; he's tight in pass coverage; and, most importantly, he organizes the defense. That's what led to so many busted plays for the 49ers' defense last year.

Being without him showed how crucial and elite he is compared to any other season before. It's one of those situations where you can never fully appreciate something until it's gone.

That was the 49ers last season, even though the team and their fans adore Warner to the fullest. His No. 1 linebacker ranking is well-deserved and will be maintained in 2026.

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