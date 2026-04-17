49ers' George Kittle Shares Positive News on his Achilles Recovery
In this story:
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has issued a new update on his Achilles injury.
The 32-year-old suffered the worst injury of his career in the wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles, going down with an Achilles tear that ended his season and began an intense recovery period.
George Kittle reveals latest update on his injury
“The rehab is actually pretty straightforward,” shared Kittle on Hlas' Substack.
“You either do standing calf raises or seated calf raises until you can run and walk and stuff. So I’m walking. I got off of crutches a couple weeks ago. We’re back on a golf course. Everything’s trending in the right direction. It’s going great.
“Crutches for like 10 or 11 weeks, that sucked. But, like I said, we’re past it. I’m having a great time. The only negative is that my wife now knows that I can carry things again, and so I’ve been helping her move boxes. So that’s some downside of getting off crutches."
Kittle has not yet provided an update on when he expects to return to the field during his recovery, but he previously said he is eyeing a Week 1 comeback as the 49ers travel to Melbourne, Australia, for the season opener.
There’s no concrete indication to rule out that possibility, though it would represent a faster recovery than is typical for an Achilles injury.
But despite a timeline that would likely force him to miss all of OTAs and training camp, his endless optimism about recovering from this injury serves as a testament to how seriously he takes the game.
That mindset has long defined his approach to the game as he continues to push through setbacks with determination, leadership, and a commitment to returning at full strength for the franchise.
“I’ve had a buttload of injuries and things you have to deal with,” Kittle said. “But you know, fortunately, I’ve only had to get surgery twice in the NFL, because they’re not very fun. I bounce back pretty quickly. I’ve got a great rehab team around me, a great strength coach around me, and I’m very big in all the recovery stuff, too."
Kittle will enter 2026 at 33 years of age in what would be his tenth season representing the City by the Bay, after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, becoming a stalwart in Kyle Shanahan's system and offense, and one of the league’s best tight ends.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal