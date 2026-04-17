49ers' George Kittle Shares Positive News on his Achilles Recovery

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has issued a new update on his Achilles injury.

The 32-year-old suffered the worst injury of his career in the wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles, going down with an Achilles tear that ended his season and began an intense recovery period.

George Kittle reveals latest update on his injury

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“The rehab is actually pretty straightforward,” shared Kittle on Hlas' Substack.

“You either do standing calf raises or seated calf raises until you can run and walk and stuff. So I’m walking. I got off of crutches a couple weeks ago. We’re back on a golf course. Everything’s trending in the right direction. It’s going great.

“Crutches for like 10 or 11 weeks, that sucked. But, like I said, we’re past it. I’m having a great time. The only negative is that my wife now knows that I can carry things again, and so I’ve been helping her move boxes. So that’s some downside of getting off crutches."

Kittle has not yet provided an update on when he expects to return to the field during his recovery, but he previously said he is eyeing a Week 1 comeback as the 49ers travel to Melbourne, Australia, for the season opener.

There’s no concrete indication to rule out that possibility, though it would represent a faster recovery than is typical for an Achilles injury.

But despite a timeline that would likely force him to miss all of OTAs and training camp, his endless optimism about recovering from this injury serves as a testament to how seriously he takes the game.

That mindset has long defined his approach to the game as he continues to push through setbacks with determination, leadership, and a commitment to returning at full strength for the franchise.

“I’ve had a buttload of injuries and things you have to deal with,” Kittle said. “But you know, fortunately, I’ve only had to get surgery twice in the NFL, because they’re not very fun. I bounce back pretty quickly. I’ve got a great rehab team around me, a great strength coach around me, and I’m very big in all the recovery stuff, too."

Kittle will enter 2026 at 33 years of age in what would be his tenth season representing the City by the Bay, after being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, becoming a stalwart in Kyle Shanahan's system and offense, and one of the league’s best tight ends.