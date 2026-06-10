49ers' George Kittle Makes a Surprising Comment About Mac Jones

George Kittle is the ultimate hype man on the San Francisco 49ers. Anytime he is asked about a player on the team, he'll prop them up heavily.

It's just in his nature, which is what happened when Kay Adams asked Kittle on The Up and Adams Show about Mac Jones. Among his praise, Kittle made a surprising comment about Jones.

“He’s a juice guy. He’s got all the energy in the world, and he loves life. Usually, your quarterback is not usually the glue guy, and Mac Jones is a glue guy," said Kittle. "It’s usually an offensive lineman, a tight end or a defensive lineman.

"There’s usually one guy that the entire team loves, and it’s not usually a quarterback. That’s Mac Jones. He goes everywhere with the boys. If you invite him to anything, he’s there. He's always down to hang out with the boys and support."

Mac Jones is the glue guy?

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On one hand, it's awesome to hear how beloved Jones is in the 49ers locker room. I'm sure Kittle is speaking for everyone when he bestows a heap of praise on Jones.

On the other hand, Jones is the glue guy on the 49ers? And Brock Purdy isn't? Oddly, a backup quarterback and not the starting quarterback is the glue guy.

And yes, Kittle said it's not usually a quarterback, but that only makes it weirder. No one else on the offensive line or defensive line is a glue guy?

There's nothing wrong with Jones being one. It's a testament to the character and player that he is. He should run with it and feel honored by the compliment.

But you'd like there to be a starter who is the glue guy, or a core player who will be with the 49ers for the foreseeable future. In any case, Jones is clearly doing things right since he joined.

"When you have a quarterback like that, who also works his tail off, does everything he can to play at a high level for the guys," Kittle said.

"He played last year and won 4 or 5 games for us, it’s the only reason why we made the playoffs, so the fact that you have a guy like that, who can play at a high level, wants to stay and be on the team, and he’s a glue guy, I have nothing but green flags to say about Mac Jones and he’s a 10 out of 10.”

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