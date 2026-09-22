The San Francisco 49ers' positive start to the season has provided one glaring sign of optimism that needs to be talked about more.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has played at an incredibly high level against the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins, arguably the best and worst rosters in the league, but has come out of it with two resounding victories.

That deserves praise. He appears to be even stronger than last season. But one reason for that still seems to be going under the radar.

49ers' offensive line has had a positive start

The offensive line has always been a position group neglected by Kyle Shanahan for some reason. Even Steve Young doesn't understand it. Aside from Trent Williams, who is not only an anomaly but one of the all-time greats at his position, the offensive line isn't exactly great.

But these last two games should inspire confidence in their improvement. The offensive line kept one of the greatest pass rushers of this generation, Myles Garrett, completely silent in Week 1. He failed to record a sack. The only poor moment from Purdy in that game was one throw that resulted in an obvious interception.

Against the Dolphins, Purdy was the best rusher and remained composed in the pocket, despite their clear struggles in the run game. In fact, Purdy was the 49ers' leading rusher, which further highlighted that the offensive line's performance in pass protection was far more encouraging than its ability to create running lanes.

"They're doing an amazing job," stated Purdy to reporters after the Dolphins matchup.

"I just feel like coming into this offseason, our offensive line's had a chip on their shoulders for one, to get back to our standard of running the ball and creating gaps for our running backs and stuff and plays like that.

"Then, obviously, in the pass game, they've taken on the challenge of keeping me upright and clean and doing a great job. I know that they do that every game. That's their mindset in the past years and stuff, but man, they've done a great job.

"They're all playing together as a unit. You could feel them out there. They were finishing blocks and not having any gasser kind of plays. So for me, that's really encouraging.

"Obviously, I love those boys. I'm going to go to war with them every Sunday, but I know they're going to keep it up and they need my best as well."

These performances need to keep coming because Purdy needs all the protection possible.