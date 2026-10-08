49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Details What Makes Seahawks Defense Difficult to Face
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No other team in the NFL knows how difficult it is to face the Seattle Seahawks' defense more than the San Francisco 49ers.
The last two times the 49ers faced the Seahawks, they were stonewalled on offense. They stood no chance of moving the ball and putting up points against them.
The 49ers only managed a combined nine points in their last two contests with the Seahawks. On Sunday, they’ll face Seattle for the first time this year.
San Francisco will hope to perform much better than the last two times. That’s easier said than done. Seattle’s defense is still as monstrous as it was last year.
The 49ers will have their work cut out for them once again. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan was asked what makes the Seahawks’ defense so difficult to face.
“How sound they are, yet still aggressive,” Shanahan said. “When they're aggressive, they're very rarely irresponsible. It's real tough to get big plays on them. I think they've been number one in the league two years in a row in that, whether it's run or pass game.
“They make you work for everything down the field. Then they’ve got a lot of good players out there. When you have to take that many plays to go on a scoring drive, they’ve got a lot of guys that can create some stuff and make some bad stuff happen.”
Shanahan knows all too well that the Seahawks make offenses work for every inch. They’re doing that again this year. The scheme that head coach Mike MacDonald runs is relentless.
He has all of his defenders playing off each other and in unison, which is easier said than done. It also helps to have a ton of talent at his disposal, like safety Nick Emmanwori.
“When you’ve got a guy with that size and length who can run and cover, to not know whether he's a nickelback, a dimeback, truly a linebacker or a defensive end, schematically it causes a lot of issues, just how to target people. Then just the matchup with how he's built lengthwise and how he can run.”
George Kittle will have his battles with Emmanwori on Sunday. It’ll be an exciting one to watch. But the biggest matchup for the 49ers will be against Seattle’s defensive line.
“There's not one guy out there who's not a good player,” said Shanahan. “They roll them, so they play like overachievers because of how hard they go. They play with their hair on fire, but they're definitely more than that because they're very talented.”
The 49ers’ offensive line has been sensational this season, but their biggest test lies in Week 5. Defeating the Seahawks hinges on how they can handle that vaunted defensive front.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN