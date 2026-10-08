49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Details What Makes Seahawks Defense Difficult to Face

No other team in the NFL knows how difficult it is to face the Seattle Seahawks' defense more than the San Francisco 49ers.

The last two times the 49ers faced the Seahawks, they were stonewalled on offense. They stood no chance of moving the ball and putting up points against them.

The 49ers only managed a combined nine points in their last two contests with the Seahawks. On Sunday, they’ll face Seattle for the first time this year.

San Francisco will hope to perform much better than the last two times. That’s easier said than done. Seattle’s defense is still as monstrous as it was last year.

The 49ers will have their work cut out for them once again. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan was asked what makes the Seahawks’ defense so difficult to face.

“How sound they are, yet still aggressive,” Shanahan said. “When they're aggressive, they're very rarely irresponsible. It's real tough to get big plays on them. I think they've been number one in the league two years in a row in that, whether it's run or pass game.

“They make you work for everything down the field. Then they’ve got a lot of good players out there. When you have to take that many plays to go on a scoring drive, they’ve got a lot of guys that can create some stuff and make some bad stuff happen.”

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shanahan knows all too well that the Seahawks make offenses work for every inch. They’re doing that again this year. The scheme that head coach Mike MacDonald runs is relentless.

He has all of his defenders playing off each other and in unison, which is easier said than done. It also helps to have a ton of talent at his disposal, like safety Nick Emmanwori.

“When you’ve got a guy with that size and length who can run and cover, to not know whether he's a nickelback, a dimeback, truly a linebacker or a defensive end, schematically it causes a lot of issues, just how to target people. Then just the matchup with how he's built lengthwise and how he can run.”

George Kittle will have his battles with Emmanwori on Sunday. It’ll be an exciting one to watch. But the biggest matchup for the 49ers will be against Seattle’s defensive line.

“There's not one guy out there who's not a good player,” said Shanahan. “They roll them, so they play like overachievers because of how hard they go. They play with their hair on fire, but they're definitely more than that because they're very talented.”

The 49ers’ offensive line has been sensational this season, but their biggest test lies in Week 5. Defeating the Seahawks hinges on how they can handle that vaunted defensive front.

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