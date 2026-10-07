5 49ers Miss First Week 5 Practice Against Seahawks

As usual, the San Francisco 49ers were missing quite a few players at practice.

Five 49ers missed the first Week 5 practice against the Seattle Seahawks, while three were limited participants. Most of the names on the practice report were to be expected.

Nick Bosa (calf) and James Thompson (ankle) have been mainstays. Their absence was penciled in before today. Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and Marques Sigle (ankle) were also obvious names.

Juszczyk suffered a brutal hit to his knee, causing a hyperextension. Thankfully, he didn't suffer any significant damage. He's nursing a sprain and a bone bruise, but will be out at least a couple of weeks.

Sigle will be out as long as Juszczyk, if not longer, with a high ankle sprain. I think it's safe to say we won't see him back out on the field for the 49ers until after their Bye Week.

The fifth 49ers player who missed practice today was nickel cornerback Upton Stout. You could say his absence was expected as well, given that he suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder.

Kyle Shanahan said on Monday via a conference call with reporters that Stout would be day-to-day. Stout was either going to be limited for the first practice or out.

Holding him out is the right call. It's best to let him put his full focus on resting and recovering. That way, he'll increase the chances of playing against the Seahawks.

The 49ers will need all hands on deck to beat Seattle. They were embarrassed in their last two matchups against the Seahawks, so they'll surely look for retribution.

One player who they might have on Sunday that they didn't have in their last two matchups could be Mykel Williams. He was one of the three players limited at practice on Wednesday.

Williams has a legitimate chance at suiting up and making his season debut in Week 5. He's been working his way back from a torn ACL and meniscus injury.

The 49ers brought him back to practice last week, so this will be his second week of ramping up. It might be a bit early to bring him back after only a two-week ramp-up.

However, if he looks solid and has no setbacks, they should roll him out the same way they did with George Kittle. Mike Evans (ribs) and Kaelon Black (sick) were the other two players who were limited at practice.

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