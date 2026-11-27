The worst-case scenario with Brock Purdy has come to pass for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy will be inactive for Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. Mac Jones will get the start in his stead, with Kurtis Rourke as his backup.

Purdy has been dealing with an ankle sprain that he suffered in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers never considered pulling him from the game, as he was fine.

But since he couldn't give it a go in any of the practices this week, it's safe to say he was running on adrenaline with the injury. I'm sure some swelling and bruising popped up after the game.

Shanahan was fairly optimistic that Purdy would heal up by the end of the week. But it seems a week isn't enough to get him to play at an adequate level.

The 49ers are making the right call by holding Purdy out. The last thing they want to do is force him to play on a compromised ankle, especially in the rain.

Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium is projected to have rain. Purdy is a mobile quarterback, so his odds of aggravating his ankle sprain will be higher than those of a pure pocket quarterback.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs onto the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems the 49ers have learned from last year's mistake with Purdy. When he suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1, he only missed two games.

He ended up playing in Week 4, which the 49ers were kind of forced to do since Jones was hurt with a knee sprain. Purdy was the healthiest of the injured quarterbacks, so they played him.

But they were better off holding him out and taking the loss in that game, which they did anyway with Purdy. The 49ers need Purdy for the long haul.

If he were to go out there against the Seahawks and worsen his ankle by the third quarter, the 49ers would've received a tsunami of criticism for allowing Purdy to play.

This is why they have Jones. They can afford to sit Purdy without sacrificing the entire offense. Jones proved to be a solid, starting-caliber quarterback last year.

The 49ers would've never gone to the playoffs without Jones. However, playing against the Seahawks, who are coming off a Bye, is a different beast.

I don't like the 49ers' chances of beating the Seahawks with Jones as the starter. As solid as he's been, it's difficult to replace an MVP-caliber player.

But losing to the Seahawks is way better than losing Purdy for several games. They're making the right call by sitting him.

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