Ranking the Top 27 Players on the San Francisco 49ers' Big Board

With the San Francisco 49ers picking at 27, they are guaranteed to get one of the 27 best players on their big board. So, to try to predict who might be on the board, we are going to project what a 49ers big board would look like. This is specific to their needs, and what they would do if they had the top pick at every spot. Who are the top 27 players in the draft specifically for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers big board

1. Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

For example, if they could take any player in this draft, they would take Reese first overall because of his pass rush upside, and linebacker floor.

2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Firs they would look to the top edge rushers, then offensive line would fit their needs

4. Spencer Fano, RT, Utah

5. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

At this point, taking Mendoza and trading him would be the 49ers best choice.

6. Olaivavega Ioane, LG, Penn State

An elite left guard and one of the top players in the draft would be higher on the 49ers board than some other teams.

7. Sonny Styles, WILL, Ohio State

Styles is not a top target for the 49ers.

8. Monroe Freeling, LT, Georgia

9. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

A left tackle with the upside of Freeling may be worth more to the 49ers than Downs, although he would be an instant impact starter.

10. Carnell Tate, XWR, Ohio State

11. Francis Mauigoa, RT, Miami

12. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The 49ers just need other positions more than cornerback.

13. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

This is another one who will go higher, but the 49ers would want the other players more because of Christian McCaffrey.

14. Dillon Thieneman, SS, Oregon

15. Jordyn Tyson, ZWR, Arizona State

16. Makai Lemon, FWR, USC

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

17. Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama

Now, we are starting to get into the options who may start to fall.

18. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

McNeil-Warren would be one of the easiest plug and play fits for the 49ers.

19. Omar Cooper Jr., FWR, Indiana

20. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

21. KC Concepcion, ZWR, Texas A&M / NC State

Concepcion may be the best of the players expected to fall to pick 27.

22. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Lawrence would be one of their best options.

23. Kenyon Sadiq, FTE, Oregon

24. Max Iheanachor, RT, Arizona State

25. Denzel Boston, XWR, Washington

Boston is behind Sadiq and the other receivers due to his fit in the offense.

26. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

27. Keldric Faulk, 5T/EDGE, Auburn

These two are unlikely to be on the board and the other edge rushers are better scheme fits, but if they did go ahead of these two, the 49ers would have to consider them at 27.

Will the 49ers draft one of these top 27 players?