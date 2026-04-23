Ranking the Top 27 Players on the San Francisco 49ers' Big Board
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With the San Francisco 49ers picking at 27, they are guaranteed to get one of the 27 best players on their big board. So, to try to predict who might be on the board, we are going to project what a 49ers big board would look like. This is specific to their needs, and what they would do if they had the top pick at every spot. Who are the top 27 players in the draft specifically for the 49ers.
San Francisco 49ers big board
1. Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
For example, if they could take any player in this draft, they would take Reese first overall because of his pass rush upside, and linebacker floor.
2. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
3. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Firs they would look to the top edge rushers, then offensive line would fit their needs
4. Spencer Fano, RT, Utah
5. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
At this point, taking Mendoza and trading him would be the 49ers best choice.
6. Olaivavega Ioane, LG, Penn State
An elite left guard and one of the top players in the draft would be higher on the 49ers board than some other teams.
7. Sonny Styles, WILL, Ohio State
Styles is not a top target for the 49ers.
8. Monroe Freeling, LT, Georgia
9. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
A left tackle with the upside of Freeling may be worth more to the 49ers than Downs, although he would be an instant impact starter.
10. Carnell Tate, XWR, Ohio State
11. Francis Mauigoa, RT, Miami
12. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The 49ers just need other positions more than cornerback.
13. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
This is another one who will go higher, but the 49ers would want the other players more because of Christian McCaffrey.
14. Dillon Thieneman, SS, Oregon
15. Jordyn Tyson, ZWR, Arizona State
16. Makai Lemon, FWR, USC
17. Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama
Now, we are starting to get into the options who may start to fall.
18. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
McNeil-Warren would be one of the easiest plug and play fits for the 49ers.
19. Omar Cooper Jr., FWR, Indiana
20. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
21. KC Concepcion, ZWR, Texas A&M / NC State
Concepcion may be the best of the players expected to fall to pick 27.
22. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
Lawrence would be one of their best options.
23. Kenyon Sadiq, FTE, Oregon
24. Max Iheanachor, RT, Arizona State
25. Denzel Boston, XWR, Washington
Boston is behind Sadiq and the other receivers due to his fit in the offense.
26. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
27. Keldric Faulk, 5T/EDGE, Auburn
These two are unlikely to be on the board and the other edge rushers are better scheme fits, but if they did go ahead of these two, the 49ers would have to consider them at 27.
Will the 49ers draft one of these top 27 players?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley