49ers Are Already Paying the Price for Neglecting This Position

Everything always looks promising for an NFL franchise entering training camp. And then, after a handful of practices, maybe a preseason game or two, reality hits.

Whether it’s due to underwhelming performances or injuries, that reality hits every team, and it’s hit the 49ers like Mike Tyson in his prime.

That reality is the mediocrity at defensive end. The 49ers haven't even played their first regular- season game yet, and they're already paying the price for neglecting the position.

Sam Okuayinonu was just placed on the Injured Reserve list. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris recently praised him for his talents. He seemed like he was going to contribute nicely.

Now, he's out for at least the first four games of the season, which thins their depth further. The 49ers signed Khalid Kareem to help fill his spot. Still, Okuayinonu's placement on Injured Reserve brings to light how weak the position is.

The 49ers didn't add any noteworthy player at defensive end this offseason. Sure, they brought in Osa Odighizuwa. It'll help the defensive front greatly, but he's an interior player.

All the 49ers did this offseason was draft Romello Height, and he's been dealing with an ankle injury for the last couple of weeks. Before that, he hadn't shown much promise in the preseason games.

It's safe to say that he'll be a work in progress, which is nuts. The 49ers really looked at their defensive end position with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams coming off ACL tears, and Bryce Huff retiring, and thought Height was enough.

For a team that registered the least amount of sacks last season (20), you would've thought they'd place a greater emphasis on boosting the position.

Instead, they placed their faith in two players coming off an ACL injury and a rookie. It's insane when you say it out loud that they placed all of their chips on them. I mentioned Height already, but Bosa barely returned to practice on Sept. 2.

He had been dealing with tendinitis/soreness in his surgically repaired knee. It wasn't until after that practice that he became confident in playing against the Rams in Week 1.

His knee issues will likely linger throughout the season at random times. As for Williams, who knows when he will be back, and when he does, it's not like he'll be a savior.

He wasn't wreaking havoc before his injury, and he proved to be mostly efficient at rushing inside. He still has a long way to go with his development.

The 49ers essentially need their secondary to be their strength. The cornerbacks seem to be a strength, but their safeties are very concerning.

It wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers' defense doesn't look dramatically better than last year, when they lost Bosa and Fred Warner. The optimism isn't great.

And why should it be? Every great defense needs a pass rush, and right now, the 49ers are lacking one. Maybe they'll surprise everyone on Thursday.

I highly doubt it.