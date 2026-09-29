The 49ers’ Plan for Christian McCaffrey is Working Perfectly

After San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey had a career-high 413 touches in 2025, the coaching staff made it clear that they planned to limit his workload in the 2026 season in an effort to keep him healthy. While it is only three weeks, the plan has worked out perfectly.

Not only has McCaffrey had fewer touches overall, but he is also more efficient due to being so fresh as well.

San Francisco 49ers are Getting Better Version of Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is on pace for 272 touches in 2026. The lowest he has had when he has played a full season is 326. Last year, he had 413. This is a significant difference.

He averaged 18.3 carries per game in 2025, which is down to 11.7 this year. His career rate is 14.7 carries per game, so this is a notable drop-off.

With that, his production is down. He went from 70 rushing yards and 54 passing yards per game down to 55 rushing yards and 35 passing yards per game.

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However, he is much more efficient as well.

Last year McCaffrey averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt. He was grinding for every yard. This year, he is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He only went over 4.7 yards per attempt four times last year. He has done it in two of his three games this year.

His success rate on the ground is excellent as well. He has a 63% success rate, showing he hardly loses yards or has negative runs. For his career, he has a 50% success rate. Last year, his success rate was 49%.

He has been more efficient in the passing game as well. McCaffrey has a 65% success rate in the passing game, which is up from 57%.

Overall, he averaged 5.1 yards per touch last season. This year, he is up to 5.6 yards per touch. So, fantasy football managers might want more volume, but the 49ers are seeing him come in fresher and produce more efficiently. It is hard to say the plan is not going perfectly right now.

It is fair that they have played the Los Angeles Rams, who clearly had travel fatigue. Then, they played the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, who could be the two worst defenses in the NFL.

We will see if McCaffrey maintains this level of volume and efficiency when the competition improves.