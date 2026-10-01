How the 49ers Can Make Life Difficult for Broncos QB Bo Nix

The schedule is beginning to be difficult for the San Francisco 49ers. It starts this Sunday in Week 4, when they host the Denver Broncos.

Going from the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals is a big jump in competition. The Broncos are a fairly tough team, especially on defense.

However, they do have one glaring weakness, and it's on offense with quarterback Bo Nix. He's not a good player. He's Jimmy Garoppolo 2.0.

The 49ers have to ensure he performs as such, which will be tough without a pass rush. That is why the 49ers must follow the trend that's been making Nix's life difficult this season.

49ers must rattle Bo Nix

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's by blitzing him. That was already going to be a necessary strategy to use for the 49ers with Nick Bosa out, but it's been proven to be successful against Nix.

Nix has been pressured on a career-high 33.3% of his dropbacks this season, driven in part by defenses blitzing him on 38.4% of his dropbacks. That's over 10 percentage points higher than his 25.2% mark across 2024-2025, per Next Gen Stats.

Defensive coordinators are realizing that flustering him with blitzes is causing him to panic. He doesn't know what's happening out there once extra defenders are sent at him.

The Los Angeles Rams knew that, despite losing the game last week. Nix completed just 4-of-11 passes for 46 yards, with his lone interception.

When he was clean from pressure, he completed 13-of-23 attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns. If that's not enough, here's what he looks like when pressured this year.

Nix has completed just 33.3% of his passes when under pressure, tied for the fourth-lowest among qualified quarterbacks, while averaging 2.4 yards per attempt, the third-fewest, with two interceptions.

Those struggles have come despite Nix keeping the ball short when pressured, averaging just 7.3 air yards per target, the third-fewest in the NFL.

Either the 49ers are going to force Nix into a mistake, or he's going to throw the ball short, allowing defenders to rally and make a stop.

It wouldn't surprise me if defensive coordinator Raheem Morris dials up the blitz more in this game than he has in the first three. It's low-hanging fruit.

The 49ers' blitz rate this season is 27.9%, which ranks No. 17 among all defenses. They call a fair number of them, so expect to see blitzes early and often to throw Nix off throughout the game.

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