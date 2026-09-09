49ers Rookie Predicted to Solve Major Problem

One of the big questions of the San Francisco 49ers season is who the backup running back will be and how much that runner can take off of the workload of Christian McCaffrey. Seth Walder of ESPN recently made a bold prediction for the team, and he called for rookie Kaelon Black to not only win the job, but also produce enough to eat into the McCaffrey production.

Walder sees Black recording 650 yards, which is 250 yards more than Brian Robinson Jr. recorded for the 49ers last season.

San Francisco 49ers may have finally found a backup running back

This would be quite an impressive feat. Robinson was not great on his carries, but this is an experienced NFL runner, and he is still a backup on the Atlanta Falcons. He went from 187 carries in 2024 to 92 with the 49ers in 2025.

That is because McCaffrey dominated the workload. He had 311 carries, which is the most in his career. However, the concern is that in each of the seasons after McCaffrey went over 270 carries, he got hurt the following season.

San Francisco cannot allow this to happen, so they have to try to give a runner more than 92 rushes this year.

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However, Black not only has to convince the 49ers to take McCaffrey off the field, but he also has to ascend over second-year runner Jordan James. James did not get a touch in the regular season last season, and as a former fifth-round pick, he does not have a lot to stand on.

Still, neither James nor Black was on the field enough in the preseason to win the backup job. So, if Black did get to 650 yards, it would not only show that he was able to eat into McCaffrey's touches, but also that he was able to beat out James for the backup spot.

The team might also start to feel optimistic about his chances of starting after McCaffrey moves on.

The biggest question will come down to the passing game. Black did not have much impact in the passing game, and McCaffrey is not only a great pass catcher, but he can also pass block as well.

Perhaps Black can eat some rushes, and that allows the team to continue to use McCaffrey as their passing-down back.