Why the 49ers No Longer Need to Worry About This Position Group

The San Francisco 49ers' 53-man roster selection showed one position group that no longer needs worrying about.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in this league. Everything has to be earned, and injuries are always a possibility. That’s why depth is so important.

The 49ers have good depth at running back

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in a while, the 49ers have solid depth at running back/fullback. The depth chart features Christian McCaffrey, 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan James, this year’s third-round selection Kaelon Black and Kyle Juszczyk.

In addition, the front office brought Deebo Samuel back to the Bay Area, meaning that in the worst-case scenario, Samuel can serve as another option on the depth chart at the position.

One of the big narratives this offseason has been San Francisco saying it will monitor and even reduce McCaffrey’s workload. No games have been played yet, so there’s still time for the approach to change, but the benefits of doing so are simply too good to ignore.

He was run down to the ground last season. He had way too much involvement, his explosiveness declined, and he took on multiple roles on an injury-riddled roster where virtually every starter missed time in one way or another.

Preseason proved encouraging for Black as he got to grips with the new system, with the matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers particularly standing out as he rushed for 33 yards on eight carries. He also embedded himself well within the team, with offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak praising his development.

“I thought he did a really good job. His first time in NFL action, the moment wasn't big for him. Love his development. Love where he’s at, but he needs to keep getting better, too, and stacking days. I think we’re going to have a good player on our hands down the road, but he’s got to keep pushing himself every day.”

As for James, it was an unfortunate start, with a freak accident involving linebacker Fred Warner resulting in him suffering a rib injury. But when he was healthy and active for the final preseason game, despite essentially missing all of training camp, he rushed for 35 yards on eight carries, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

The sample sizes are small, but they are encouraging and show that the 49ers have two competent backups at running back. It’s unclear who will be the direct backup to McCaffrey right now, but having either player step in when needed would show the 49ers have options, and that could be key over the course of the season.