49ers Should Challenge Buccaneers on Their Vita Vea Stance

It's been a little over a week since Vita Vea requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vea's ideal destination would be a West Coast team.

That should further tempt the San Francisco 49ers to pry him away from the Buccaneers. He can take their defense to a higher level. However, the Buccaneers are taking a hard stance with Vea.

"I have no plans on trading Vita," General Manager Jason Licht said. "We love Vita. We've been engaged with his agent recently. I don't know how it's gonna end, but we've been engaged and that's at least some progress."

Well, I guess that does it. The 49ers have no chance at acquiring Vea now, right? Not necessarily. Licht's words have a hidden message that should incite the 49ers to challenge it.

49ers should challenge Buccaneers' Vea stance

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Licht is saying the Buccaneers don't want to trade Vea, it most likely means he's not happy with the offers being sent for him. His message is simple: step your offers up.

At the end of the day, Vea will eventually report to the Buccaneers. They're not going to send him packing for a ham sandwich and some chips.

If they're going to trade him, he wants acceptable value. Taking anything less than acceptable will make his departure, which hurts their team, ridiculous.

But the Buccaneers have a major issue with Vea, and it's one that the 49ers are facing too. Trading for Vea means that the acquiring team needs to have a contract extension ready.

That is why he wants out of Tampa Bay. They can't get close to an agreeable offer, so Vea wants out. And since he is due for an extension, it diminishes the draft capital the Buccaneers can get.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be foolish for a team to send a first- or even a second-round pick to Vea while also needing to extend him. A situation like that tends to decrease what a team can get for a player.

That's what the Buccaneers are facing right now. It's a rough spot to be in, but it's clear they've dug their feet in cement as to what their stance with Vea will be.

The 49ers should challenge that and see what exactly it will take for the Buccaneers to depart with Vea. A third-round pick would be the best offer the 49ers should make.

But I don't think it's crazy for the 49ers to send a second-round pick. For most teams, it would be. However, the 49ers struggle to find impactful players in that round compared to others.

It's one they should consider at least. For now, they need to tap Licht on the shoulder and see just how dug in to his stance he is with Vea.

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