What the 49ers Signing Dante Pettis Means for Jordan Watkins

One player who deserves their flowers in the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals is wide receiver Jordan Watkins.

Last week, he approached Kyle Shanahan to see what he could do to get on the field. Watkins had been a healthy scratch in the first two games this season.

But with injuries stacking up, the 49ers needed Watkins out there. This was going to be his chance to prove himself after stating his case to Shanahan. And boy, was he successful.

Watkins reeled in two explosive catches for 60 yards. His opportunities were limited, but he made the most of them by moving the chains and generating explosive plays.

“He had a real good week of practice, seemed very ready for going into the game, and he got those two opportunities on two pass plays that he did a really good job on,” said Shanahan. “Two really good routes and caught it real firm and ran good with the ball after. And I thought he played solid in the run game and throughout the rest of the game.”

A performance like that should have raised Watkins’ stock. Shanahan should feel like he can trust Watkins more by increasing his usage, even if it’s just a bit.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) makes a catch in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Watkins, the 49ers reunited with Dante Pettis on Tuesday. His addition is a thorn in Watkins’ side. It means that if Watkins cannot continue to perform, he could be leapfrogged.

Watkins still needs to show out in every game he’s in. Just because he looked sweet in one game doesn’t mean Shanahan is ready to buy into him. Watkins could find himself inactive again.

And since Shanahan is familiar with Pettis, he’s already fond of him. That’s how Shanahan and the 49ers operate. Former players who return come back with their stock up, even though Pettis wasn’t serviceable in the end.

Of course, Pettis’ addition is for depth as well. The 49ers could simply be reading their trend and believe another injury or two is on the horizon at wide receiver.

Would anyone be shocked if another receiver suffered an injury in the next game? If anything, it’s an expectation given their luck this season so far.

In any case, Watkins needs to sustain his level of play from the Arizona game. If he continues to do that, he should see more targets his way, and that will help cement his role in the offense.

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