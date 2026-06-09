49ers Training Camp Rankings Begin With Players 91-86

With the long break between the start of training camp and OTAs ending, it is a good time to review the San Francisco 49ers' entire roster and see who the most valuable players on the team are. This ranking will weigh their potential impact in 2026 and how much their impact would have on the team.

San Francisco currently has 91 players on their roster, but Isaac Alaracon gives them an extra spot because he signed on the international pathway program. The team is also expected to sign Jack Bouwmeester before training camp, so things might get updated. Still, these are the players more likely to fill out depth in training camp than make the team.

Ranking San Francisco 49ers 90-man roster

91. Jordan Mims, RB

The 49ers signed Mims recently because Isaac Guerendo showed up to OTAs with an injury. If Guerendo is healthy in training camp and the team needs a spot for Bouwmeester, he could be the first name gone.

90. Colton Dowell, WR

Dowell was signed to a futures deal in the winter to give the team adequate depth in practice sessions this offseason.

89. Andrew Farmer Edge

Farmer signed with the 49ers back in November when their depth at edge rusher was very thin. Still, even with all of those names out, he failed to see the field. So, as long as the 49ers are not depleted, he is unlikely to stick around too long.

88. Zachary Thomas OT

Thomas has been in the NFL since 2012, but has hardly appeared on the field. He spent a lot of his 2025 season with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad and was signed this winter. He has guard and tackle flexibility, but he will mostly just help get the 49ers through training camp.

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

87. Larry Worth, LB/S

Worth was a box safety at Arkansas but is likely transitioning to linebacker in the NFL. The safety depth chart is a bit thinner than linebacker, but he might not have the speed to hang in the back end. Either way, he should spend a year on the practice squad.

86. Hayden Rucci, TE

Rucci was a 2024 UDFA with the Miami Dolphins, so Mike McDaniel liked him. However, he is a long shot to stick around after bouncing from Miami to Detroit and now to the 49ers. Still, the tight end room is thin, so he is not all the way down at 90.