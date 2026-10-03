49ers WR Mike Evans Shouldn't be Playing in Week 4 Matchup vs. Broncos

San Francisco 49ers wide reciever Mike Evans is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

For some reason, he's not been listed as out. It will be a game-time decision, but he shouldn't be setting foot on the field at any point in Sunday's game. Shut him down.

You should praise Evans for being willing to keep playing despite an injury, especially because he would be wearing extra padding around his ribs to reduce the pain and protect the injury.

"It's my job," Evans said earlier in the week. "I take pride in trying to suit up every chance I get. If the injury isn't unbearable and you can't play through it, then I won't play. But if there's something I can play through, I'm going to be there for my team as best I can."

Even so, he still shouldn't play. The 49ers can't afford for him to injure himself even more, especially to the point where he could miss additional games.

He's been an incredibly important player so far, especially on third downs and in the end zone, and losing him for a prolonged period could change the whole season.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's 33 years old and needs far more management at this stage of his career. That is to be expected. But imagine the consequences of losing him so early in the year.

Don't forget, the 49ers have lost Demarcus Robinson for over a month, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling for two months and tight end Jake Tonges for the season. Losing Evans, whether for a couple of games or longer, is a huge blow.

Denver may prove to be their toughest challenge of the season so far with this roster, but having him back and ready, or at least in better shape, for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 is a matter of urgency.

They were the team that demolished San Francisco last season and a few weeks later went on to win the Super Bowl. Having Evans as healthy as possible for these matchups is vital because a player of his level finds ways to step up.

Aside from thinking ahead, Evans himself described the feeling in Week 3 when his rib injury occurred. He said, "That sh*t hurt bad. Felt like somebody stabbed me in the chest."

So logically, with that kind of feeling he had experienced, San Francisco would be wise to rest him for this matchup.