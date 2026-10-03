49ers WR Mike Evans Shouldn't be Playing in Week 4 Matchup vs. Broncos
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San Francisco 49ers wide reciever Mike Evans is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.
For some reason, he's not been listed as out. It will be a game-time decision, but he shouldn't be setting foot on the field at any point in Sunday's game. Shut him down.
You should praise Evans for being willing to keep playing despite an injury, especially because he would be wearing extra padding around his ribs to reduce the pain and protect the injury.
"It's my job," Evans said earlier in the week. "I take pride in trying to suit up every chance I get. If the injury isn't unbearable and you can't play through it, then I won't play. But if there's something I can play through, I'm going to be there for my team as best I can."
Even so, he still shouldn't play. The 49ers can't afford for him to injure himself even more, especially to the point where he could miss additional games.
He's been an incredibly important player so far, especially on third downs and in the end zone, and losing him for a prolonged period could change the whole season.
He's 33 years old and needs far more management at this stage of his career. That is to be expected. But imagine the consequences of losing him so early in the year.
Don't forget, the 49ers have lost Demarcus Robinson for over a month, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling for two months and tight end Jake Tonges for the season. Losing Evans, whether for a couple of games or longer, is a huge blow.
Denver may prove to be their toughest challenge of the season so far with this roster, but having him back and ready, or at least in better shape, for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 is a matter of urgency.
They were the team that demolished San Francisco last season and a few weeks later went on to win the Super Bowl. Having Evans as healthy as possible for these matchups is vital because a player of his level finds ways to step up.
Aside from thinking ahead, Evans himself described the feeling in Week 3 when his rib injury occurred. He said, "That sh*t hurt bad. Felt like somebody stabbed me in the chest."
So logically, with that kind of feeling he had experienced, San Francisco would be wise to rest him for this matchup.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal