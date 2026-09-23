Demarcus Robinson’s Injury Is a Bigger Blow to the 49ers Than You’d Think

The San Francisco 49ers’ offense suffered another injury in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson leaving the game early.

He suffered a high-ankle sprain, with head coach Kyle Shanahan producing an update on his estimated return: "Any time it's a high ankle, we don't have a timeline, but high ankles in general are anywhere from three weeks at the best, which is very rare, to six weeks," Shanahan said. "So, we'll see how it goes, but most likely he'll be an IR candidate here."

This injury is a bigger blow to the 49ers than many expected. Six weeks would be a long time.

Robinson joined the 49ers last year on a two-year contract, and while he obviously played a less impactful role because of others further up the depth chart, he still performed at a decent level.

He was a reliable backup option, who had some memorable moments, including the impactful touchdown in the playoffs last season and in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this injury to Robinson will likely see him miss more time than he ever has in his career, which is a testament to his durability and reliability. He played in every regular-season game but one from 2017 to 2024, before playing only 14 games with the 49ers in 2025.

At a time when San Francisco desperately needed a durable receiver, the timing couldn't be worse. Ricky Pearsall is already on season-ending IR while rehabbing from his PCL injury, Jake Tonges is out for the year after a costly mistake in Melbourne, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is set to miss at least the next nine games.

With Robinson now sidelined as well, the 49ers’ receiving depth has taken another significant hit, especially considering his role was, and still is, effectively that of a backup.

San Francisco still has its key veterans intact, but Robinson’s sporadic usage helped ease their workload and keep them explosive. It's only Week 2, and his absence could force them into a bigger workload and obviously, losing the most durable receiver on the team could create unwanted issues for the stars further down the line.

Robinson's injury could have greater implications for the 49ers' playoff ambitions even if his role is taking up the lower places on the depth chart. Now, the 49ers need to find another way to replace him and rely on those from the practice squad to fill the void.