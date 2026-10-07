49ers S Malik Mustapha has a Prime Opportunity in Front of Him

One of the losses the 49ers suffered in their Week 4 win against the Broncos was safety Marques Sigle spraining his ankle.

Sigle is expected to miss “some time” with a high ankle sprain. It’s unclear if the 49ers are considering placing him on Injured Reserve, but I think it’s unlikely given how crowded the list is.

It’s a bummer for the 49ers and Sigle, as he was playing well this season. He really took it up a notch as the starter. However, his absence will provide a prime opportunity for Malik Mustapha.

Mustapha can retake his starting job with Sigle on the mend. He was never supposed to be a backup. The 49ers wanted him as a starter, but a hamstring injury derailed him in training camp.

Kyle Shanahan’s belief in Mustapha never wavered despite the injury. That’s why the 49ers were slowly incorporating him into the defense in the last few games.

“Malik just had some unfortunate injuries during training camp, so he got a late start, but got his first practice out there in Australia and I think he's been awesome this whole month,” Shanahan said. “That's why we've been mixing him in there more regardless, even with all those guys healthy. We started mixing him in last week trying to get him some series and stuff.”

It’s clear the 49ers wanted Mustapha to take back the starting job with his incorporation into the defense. They just couldn’t justify it with Sigle and, surprisingly, Ji’Ayir Brown playing well.

Unfortunately for Sigle, he’s bound to be the odd man out now that he’s injured. And if Mustapha continues to make plays like the pass breakup he executed against the Broncos, it’ll be tough to get it back.

“Every time he's come in, I think he's played at a high level,” said Shanahan. “I thought he did that yesterday and made one of the biggest plays in the game yesterday on that third-and-five when he broke that pass up. I'm real excited with Malik and how he's looked.”

Retaking the starting job is right there for Mustapha. This is his chance with Sigle out. He’s looked shaped with his limited opportunities so far this season.

His pass coverage skills seem to have improved, but that will be fully confirmed in the next few games. If he can check that box, he’ll have taken advantage of his prime opportunity.

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