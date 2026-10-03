5 49ers Who Must Step Up to Beat the Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers have their biggest test of the season in Week 4. If they want to beat the Denver Broncos, they will need better-than-expected performances from a few key players.

5 San Francisco 49ers who need to step up to beat the Denver Broncos

Jordan Watkins

Mike Evans is going to be limited if he does play. The team will likely call up Brandin Cooks, but at some point they need to see what they have in Watkins. Watkins performed well as a rookie when he was healthy and had a big catch in Week 3. It is time to see what the second-year player can do.

Trent Williams

Williams has been banged up but is expected to play this week. After facing a tired Los Angeles Rams team in Week 1, he has not been tested the past two weeks. Now, he sees Nik Bonnito, who is one of the better rushers in the NFL. Williams has the advantage, but might not be performing at his peak.

Can a banged-up and untested Williams handle himself, or will he look rusty and a step slow this week?

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Gracen Halton

The rookie has been one of the best surprises of the season so far. However, the line got thin last week, and when they called on him to play more, he suffered cramping. The 49ers do not have the depth to afford missing him for big stretches this week, especially against a talented Broncos offensive line.

Halton not only needs to play well, but he needs to play more.

Brock Purdy

The MVP talk is starting to get loud for Brock Purdy. However, he has hardly been tested. The Rams looked sluggish in Australia, while the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals are two of the worst defenses in the NFL.

So, he should have put up big stats through two weeks. The Broncos' defense is much different. They are deep and talented at cornerback, led by Patrick Surtain II. Talanoa Hufanga just had a pick-six against the Rams last week. Is this the week Purdy comes down to earth, or strengthens his MVP case?

Marques Sigle

Sigle is much improved in his second NFL season. However, once again, this will be his biggest test of the season. The Broncos are going to test him with the speed of Jaylen Waddle. Can Sigle play the centerfield role and keep the deep ball away?