49ers are Being Linked to Possible Trade for Steelers Edge Rusher

The San Francisco 49ers haven't made a follow-up move to the Los Angeles Rams, acquiring Myles Garrett.

There's no rush to do so yet. The 49ers still have some time to consider their options. One of those options might be to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the 49ers are keeping a close eye on Highsmith's availability after the Steelers extended Nick Herbig.

49ers are monitoring Alex Highsmith

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) looks on before a play during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Highsmith has flashed strong pass-rush potential in the past, but has been unable to get home consistently," wrote La Canfora. "Getting with new coaches in a new scheme could help, and several teams were at least monitoring the Garrett situation, league sources pointed to Washington, Philadelphia, Buffalo and San Francisco, who could well end up suitors for Highsmith."

With two pass rushers being paid at a premium, it makes perfect sense for the Steelers to offload Highsmith. And since the 49ers need an edge rusher, Highsmith pops up on their radar.

Last season, Highsmith tallied 9.5 sacks and 45 pressures. He would've led the 49ers in sacks and been around the top in pressures, so he instantly would be one of their best pass rushers.

His contract is also a friendly one. He has two years left on his deal with an average base salary of $15 million and no more guaranteed money left.

The 49ers could easily kick as high as a 2027 second-round pick to the Steelers for Highsmith, and he's a better option than signing Joey Bosa. However, they will need to come to terms with possibly extending him.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) celebrates a stop on third down against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If they were to acquire him, I'd imagine they would want to see how he performs this year with them, and if all goes well, they'll have no qualms about giving him a new deal.

Another issue with acquiring Highsmith is that the 49ers would essentially be giving up on Texas Tech rookie Romello Height. They might as well tell the world they wasted a draft pick on him.

But the odds are that Height won't be as impactful as Highsmith is, especially since Height is strictly a pass-rushing specialist. He can't be used on rushing downs like Highsmith would.

I wouldn't expect a trade for him to happen soon. Maybe if the 49ers don't like what they see through some of training camp and the preseason.

Aside from that, Highsmith has "midseason trade" written all over him, especially if the Steelers look awful. That is when the 49ers would pull the trigger, so I wouldn't get excited yet.

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