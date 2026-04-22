The 5 Best Options for the San Francisco 49ers at Pick No. 27

The San Francisco 49ers could go a lot of different directions with the 27th overall pick. They have needs at wide receiver, edge rusher, left guard, and safety. Beyond that, they are rumored to be looking at tackles to take with the chance to replace Trent Williams down the road. Who are the best options for the 49ers at pick 27?

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is the perfect blend of expected to be on the board, best player on the board, and filling a need. He would be great with Kyle Shanahan, who can use his ability to create short separation to make life a lot easier for Brock Purdy. Concepcion could work mostly from the slot as a rookie, and then when Mike Evans moves on after the season, he could step into every-down work.

Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

The 49ers need a pass rusher to replace Bryce Huff, and the best bet to be on the board is Malachi Lawrence. Lawrence is long, athletic, and explosive with an ability to get after the passer. He is another player who would play rotationally in year one, then ascend into starting work down the road.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chase Bisontis, LG, Texas A&M

Left guard may be the biggest need in terms of an every-down starter. The 49ers could miss out on legitimate starting options by their round 2 pick, so they may have to take a guard here, even if the consensus boards do not call for a guard to get taken here. Bisontis is the best fit and is not going to be available by their next pick, so it is not a huge reach.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is unlikely to fall to the 27th pick, but he is more likely to drop than Dillon Thieneman. Beyond that, all of the other safeties have a chance to be available at pick 58. So, in the first round, the options at safety are either McNeil-Warren falls and is the best player on the board, or they do not touch the position in the first round.

Max Iheanachor, RT, Arizona State

The team is less likely to take a tackle now that they extended Trent Williams. Still, Iheanachor could be the best player on the board at pick 27 because he is raw, but has all of the traits needed to start in the NFL down the road. Do they give him a year or two to transition?