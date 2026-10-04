5 Bold Predictions for 49ers vs. Broncos
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As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos, what are some potential bold predictions that might end up coming to fruition?
5 Bold Predictions for San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos
Brock Purdy will throw multiple interceptions
This is bold considering Purdy has one interception in three games this year. However, he has three turnover-worthy throws according to PFF. He has been a little lucky, and he has played a few bad defenses. The Rams looked unprepared, while the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals are widely regarded as two of the worst defenses in the NFL. Denver is a big step up.
Purdy is going to see some of his costly decisions catch up to him this week.
Brandin Cooks will lead the team in receiving
This is pretty bold considering Cooks was not on the roster last week and is going to be a practice squad elevation to even get on the field for Week 4. However, the 49ers receiver room is thin, and he is likely to see more snaps than expected.
Patrick Surtain is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and will force the ball away from him. Cooks will likely draw the secondary coverage and will have chances to take advantage.
Christian McCaffrey will double his 2026 rushing yardage total
McCaffrey has 166 rushing yards through three games. However, the 49ers have not been tested in any of these games, and they have been able to take their foot off the gas. The 49ers are thin at receiver and need to keep the pass rush away from Brock Purdy. This could lead to a heavy dose of McCaffrey. If he has more than 25 carries or more, he could amass 160 yards on the ground.
Marques Sigle will record an interception
Sigle has been one of the most impressive improvements of the season for the 49ers. He got benched as a rookie and is the 49ers' best safety in year two. Bo Nix loves to test the deep ball, and he will try Sigle this week. Still, he has thrown one interception every week. This week, Sigle gets him on a failed deep ball attempt.
Dre Greenlaw will record a sack
Greenlaw gets a chance to get revenge against his old team. The 49ers do not have a good pass rush and have to scheme it up. So, Greenlaw will be presented with a chance.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley