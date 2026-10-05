8 Winners and Losers From 49ers Week 4 Win Over Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers are only one of three undefeated teams left after their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos. Let's dive into the eight winners and losers from the tough win.

Winners

49ers offensive line

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a fourth consecutive game, the 49ers' offensive line didn't allow a single sack on Brock Purdy. He was also only pressured nine times in this game.

The 49ers' offensive line has proven that they are legit. To perform so well against one of the better pass-rushing fronts in the league is impressive.

Entering this game, I was wondering if the offensive line was playing great because they were facing weak teams, but after what they did against Denver, there's no mistake. They're sweet.

Mike Evans

Mike Evans shouldn't have played this game, but the fact that he did proves how tough and dedicated he is. He's most likely playing with fractured ribs.

Evans was seen grimacing in pain throughout the game. Yet he managed to lead the 49ers in catches with five and yards with 76. Just a gutsy performance from him that deserves a round of applause.

Deebo Samuel

What an addition Deebo Samuel has been to the 49ers. He's playing as well as he did in 2023 and has given the offense a nice boost.

Every week, Samuel has shown he's a vital part of the offense. He's contributing as a runner and a receiver, giving the offense an annoying dynamic for defenses to face.

George Kittle

It's still crazy to see George Kittle playing football less than nine months after he tore his Achilles. Not only is he playing, but he's playing at a high level.

You never would've believed he tore his Achilles this year, given how amazing he looks. Every week he plays, Kittle proves that he's probably the biggest winner on the 49ers after coming back from a devastating injury.

Dre Greenlaw

No other player on the 49ers was locked in to play the Broncos more than Dre Greenlaw. He's been vocal about how unhappy he was with his tenure with them last season.

Coming back to the 49ers has revitalized him and has him playing his best ball since 2023. The fact that the 49ers won, helping him complete his revenge, makes it oh so sweet.

Losers

Kyle Shanahan

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sidelines during a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a disappointing performance from Kyle Shanahan against the Broncos. The game plan he had for this game was very confusing.

He couldn't sequence his plays as sharply as he had in the first three games either. Brock Purdy bailed him out a few times, including the first touchdown of the game. He'll need to be much better next week against Seattle.

Jacob Cowing

The first offensive series of the game saw Jacob Cowing receive two touches. The first was a jet sweep, where he only managed two yards.

Shortly after that, Purdy targeted Cowing on third down and missed him. However, Cowing turned the wrong way on the curl route he ran. It would've been a first down had he turned the right way. Failed chances like this will hurt his usage moving forward.

Jordan Watkins

After reeling in two explosive catches for 60 yards in Week 3, Jordan Watkins was limited to only eight routes run against the Broncos.

It seems he still has a long way to go before he can be relied upon. Shanahan clearly didn't trust him the same way against a strong defense as he did against a weak one.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.