The Biggest Swing the 49ers Can Take at the Trade Deadline

A few weeks ago, the thought of the San Francisco 49ers trading for Garrett Wilson was brought up, but it might have seemed a bit far-fetched. While the deal would still be considered a shocking blockbuster, the discussion of a potential trade is not going away.

San Francisco 49ers' Biggest Deadline Swing Would Be Garrett Wilson

The 49ers could land Wilson in a trade for a first-round pick along with a fourth-round pick, according to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report. This lines up with the expected trade value for Wilson that we outlined. Kay argues that the combination of Omar Cooper emerging and the Jets sinking in the standings could lead to a trade.

It won't be easy to pry Wilson away from Gang Green, but the recent rise of rookie Omar Cooper Jr. may help convince the 2-5 Jets to move on at the deadline in exchange for several premium picks. Alex Kay

In the Jets' recent loss to the Miami Dolphins, Wilson was shown in a heated exchange on the sideline. Wilson said it was not directed at anyone, but that he is disappointed in the offense right now.

“We were heated, but not at each other. We were just disappointed with how we’d been playing up until that point and wanted to be a little more aggressive; that’s all that was there.” Garrett Wilson

Still, this only adds to the potential of him getting traded. Wilson has been the Jets' leading receiver, but rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. was hurt through the first five weeks of the season. In the last two weeks, Cooper has 11 receptions for 218 yards, while Wilson has six receptions for 70 yards.

This could be a part of the frustration. Still, Wilson has three 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career. With 444 yards through the first seven weeks of the season, there is a strong chance he notches another 1,000-yard season. If the 49ers were to add him, it would almost be certain.

The 49ers have to weigh the potential of players coming back from injury along with the chance that they get re-injured. Mike Evans is at an age where injuries have to be thought about after every catch.

Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson are veterans but should not sway the 49ers from adding a 26-year-old former first-round pick. De’Zhaun Stribling will be back at some point, but he is an unproven rookie. Wilson could solve a lot of issues.