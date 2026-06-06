Buccaneers Players Reveal Devastation After Mike Evans Joined 49ers
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Bringing in Mike Evans showed the San Francisco 49ers were serious about making a Super Bowl run.
Free agency proved to be a successful period for the 49ers, addressing the vast majority of their core needs, but no move made a bigger statement than the signing of Evans, who agreed to a three-year contract.
That doesn't make the move any less surprising. When the opportunity to acquire him arose, the 49ers didn't hesitate to make their move.
Evans will turn 33 before the upcoming season, meaning he could very well finish his career in San Francisco after long being viewed as a lifelong Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.
Mike Evans' former teammates couldn't believe he left
As previously mentioned, Evans' departure from Tampa Bay came as a surprise. He spent all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, helping the franchise win a Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady.
His résumé speaks for itself, as he won a championship with the greatest player in NFL history and recorded 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns. A feat that matches Jerry Rice.
Former teammate Chris Goodwin reacted to how he heard the news of Evans' departure.
"Honestly, I didn't believe it," Godwin said in an interview at Tampa Bay's OTAs.
"There's a bunch of stuff on the internet that you can't really believe—a lot of AI stuff. So, I didn't really believe it, and then, I texted [QB Baker Mayfield].
"I was like, 'Yo, is this for real?' And he was like, sad face.
"I think it's part of the game, unfortunately," Godwin continued. "I mean, we all know what Mike has meant to this community and this organization.
"That's my brother, and I wish him the best in his time in San Fran. I'm sure that they know what kind of player that they're getting."
Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of Evans' move isn't that he brings a Hall of Fame-caliber portfolio to the 49ers' offense, but that he chose to accept less money than he could have received from the franchise that drafted him.
Rather than maximizing his earnings, Evans opted for an opportunity to compete for a second Super Bowl championship. That deserves a lot of respect.
When fully healthy, the prospect of Brock Purdy having Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and now Evans as his primary offensive weapons should make the 49ers one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal