Exclusive: George Kittle Reveals What It Means to Lead 49ers TEs in Touchdowns

George Kittle's legacy with the San Francisco 49ers is already etched in the franchise's record books, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him immortalized with a sculpture at the team's museum inside Levi's Stadium someday.

The 2026 season marks Kittle's 10th year wearing the famed red and gold, having been selected by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He now joins the elusive 10-year club, further cementing his place among the franchise's longest-serving players.

And perhaps more importantly, Kittle achieved a record that could stand for years to come. Earlier this season, against the Denver Broncos, the 33-year-old overtook Vernon Davis to become the 49ers' all-time leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end.

"Anytime you're on a record list within the 49ers organization, I think that's a pretty special list to be part of," Kittle told 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal.

"It's such a historic franchise, with so many amazing football players who have played here.

"Being in my tenth year of my career here, it's really exciting. It's always fun, and it's something I'm incredibly proud of.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's an honour just to be on the same list as Vernon Davis. You're also on lists alongside Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens. It's fascinating because those are guys I grew up watching, and the fact that I'm now mentioned alongside them is really cool.

"It's important to appreciate those achievements and take a moment to enjoy them. At the same time, I know there's still work to be done and more left to achieve. There's more meat on the bone, which I genuinely believe.

"But when you take a moment to sit back and think about it, I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to be in the position I'm in and to be where I am today.

"I'm just very thankful for it."

Kittle's latest milestone signals one thing: there's plenty more history left for him to make in San Francisco. Even more impressively, after spending the offseason rehabilitating an Achilles injury, he has emerged looking sharper than ever.

With five touchdowns and 425 receiving yards already to his name this season, Kittle is proving that the setback has done little to diminish his impact on the field.

Kittle has made it no secret that he wants to stay in San Francisco for his whole career. It's easy to understand why. Now it's about making more history and trying to bring the Super Bowl back home.