Final 49ers Mock Draft: Day 1, It’s All About Who Falls

The pressure is on Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Hit this draft and the 49ers ascend; blow it and they could miss the playoffs. The expectation is an edge or wide receiver in the first, though rumors have the Niners looking to deal back – if they can find a partner.

First Round – 27

Trade?

They want to, but a dance partner may elude them. The hope is Arizona moving up for Alabama QB Ty Simpson, but if they trade out of the 3rd pick, the Cards may land the extra selection they need to get Simpson. If not, Arizona has plenty of teams to choose from in the late first.

A second option will depend on how the draft falls. If Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor is still on the board, the Niners could look to take him or deal the pick to New England. The Patriots love Iheanachor; tackle is their primary need, and the four teams above them will consider a tackle. The Niners trade 27 and 138 for 31 and 95, giving them a much-needed pick in the 3rd round.

The most likely scenario is the Niners want to move back from 27 but can’t find a deal they like.

The Board

WR

My guess is wide receiver is on the top of Kyle Shanahan’s wish list. He values separation first, versatility second, and needs a gadget player and kick returner. KC Concepcion of Texas A&M. The instant zero to sixty separator, man beater, running back, and two TD punt returner. But he claps the ball for a 10% drop rate and is not the ideal size. He’s also unlikely to make it to 27.

Next up, Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana. The best tackle breaker in the draft, forcing a missed tackle on 31% of his catches. Also, a high IQ to read the field, he excels in the Niner routes, and is one of the best run blockers in the draft. Cooper probably doesn’t fall to 27, but if he does, I think he’s the pick. Draftniks have their “my guy” players; Cooper is mine at WR.

I also have a not my guys list, and at the top of that is Denzel Boston of Washington. The case for him is great hands (3% drop rate), money in the red zone, best run blocker. However, he can struggle to get off the line, separate, and YAC. He’s also done well against weaker competition, while the better DBs have shut him down.

You want a good-size 6-2 receiver with better hands (1.8% drop rate), way more speed (4.36), and is a solid run blocker? Say hello to the fastest rising receiver, De’Zhaun Stribling of Ole Miss. Now projected for the early 60s. The Niners could take him at 58.

If the Giants take ASU’s Jordyn Tyson at 5, that pushes the WR class up. I think that ensures Concepcion and Cooper don’t fall to the Niners.

Edge

They brought in two edges recently for 30 visits. Malachi Lawrence of UCF, 1st round, speed, full arsenal of pass rush moves and counters. Jaishawn Barham of Michigan, 2nd round trade back, a converted LB that can rush the passer and drop into coverage. I think those are the two options.

Clemson’s T.J. Parker is too big for Raheem Morris; that’s a Robert Saleh edge. It’s possible Akheem Mesidor of Miami falls to 27; I’ve seen mocks that have him falling to Chicago at 25. If he slips to 27, I can see the Niners being interested. They don’t care that he’s 25 with an injury history; that’s right up their alley. They want dominant pass rushers inside; Mesidor is the best interior pass rusher in the draft.

OT

The prevailing rumor is there will be a flurry of trades in the mid-1st for a run on tackles. The league has an ongoing supply and demand problem at tackle. This is a good group, but it’s only seven deep; then it’s a wasteland. Hence the trades.

Iheanachor has the highest upside and is the most Trent-like. If they go tackle, he’s my guy. Utah’s Caleb Lomu checks a lot of the 49er boxes on traits, but picking a guy with the buy one get one free coupon for guard now and tackle later? That’s your priority over talent? Lomu lacks power. Lomu vs. Texas Tech got worked. Iheanachor vs. Tech played well. Blake Miller of Clemson is McGlinchey 2.0, no. Kadyn Proctor of Alabama won’t fall to 27. Tackle to me is Iheanachor or pass. I fear a Lomu pick, another not my guys player.

OG

I’d love it, but it’s out of character for this regime. Chase Bisontis of A&M, Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge, Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon — any one of the three would be an immediate starter, a likely Pro Bowler, and a fixture for at least a decade. Taking one would be smart, and unexpected.

Secondary

The wild card. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo is everything Morris would want at safety, but the Niners don’t do that. A new rumor claims a Renardo Green trade could happen before the draft based on a cryptic IG post from Green saying, “I don’t pick and choose we go to war with whoever.” If Green is dealt, and San Diego State’s Chris Johnson is on the board, he could be the pick.

For years, John Lynch has wanted an impact DB, but they've been his second choice. Last year he liked Will Johnson of Michigan, but the injury. In the past, he said Marshon Lattimore was a backup choice. Lynch may decide, after having DB on the back burner of his mind for years, that he finally takes a corner in the first. If Green is dealt, I can see Chris Johnson as the surprise pick at 27.

Prediction

I think they take Malachi Lawrence at 27 or in a slight trade back. That’s provided both Concepcion and Cooper are gone and Green isn’t dealt. The Niners need to address their anemic pass rush. Edge falls off a cliff by the 4th round, so the Niners must pick one in the 1st or 2nd. They deal with it up top and take Lawrence.

Full Mock

27. Malachi Lawrence (UCF) Edge

58. A trade with Pittsburgh moving up to get Germie Bernard, wide receiver from Alabama, who they had in for a 30 visit. 49ers send 58 for 76 and 99.

76. Jalon Kilgore (South Carolina) S

99. Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas) RB

127. Kendrick Law (Kentucky) WR

133. Billy Schrauth (Notre Dame) OG

138. Trade with Carolina, 138 for 159 and 200.

139. Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) DT

159. Dallen Bentley (Utah) TE

200. Kendal Daniels (Oklahoma) LB