San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round
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The San Francisco 49ers could go so many different directions depending on how the board breaks. While they only have picks in rounds 1, 2, and 4, they could maneuver around the draft board and make selections across the board. With that in mind, who are the best options at every draft slot?
Top Targets San Francisco 49ers for every round
Round 1: KC Concepcion, Chase Bisontis, Max Iheanachor, Malachi Lawrence, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Here we have them deciding between a wide receiver, left guard, tackle, edge rusher, and safety. Essentially, these are their biggest needs, and it should come down to how the board breaks in front of them and which, or how many of these five, are on the board.
Round 2: Germie Bernard, AJ Haulcy, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Genning Dunker
The best options for the 49ers in Round 2 are likely a wide receiver, safety, edge rusher, and guard. These are the same options as round 1; the only difference is that there is no tackle worthy of a selection in Round 2.
Round 3: Ted Hurst, Tyler Onyedim, Romello Height, Malik Muhammad, Zakee Wheatley
The best options here are a wide receiver, defensive lineman, edge rusher, cornerback, and safety. The odds are that none of these options will be within the 49ers' current range, but they could trade around and make moves for these players. Rather than how the board fell, it may come down to which position they need to target because they missed out earlier. Also, while it is hard to find a cornerback and defensive lineman fit in rounds 1 and 2, it could be a thought in round 3.
Round 4: Nick Singleton, Skyler Bell, Marlin Klein, Markel Bell, Kage Casey, Chris McClellan, Jaishawn Barham, VJ Payne
Positions such as running back and tight end. Offensive tackle starts to become an option again in round 4 when the prospects are available. The rest are the best options at positions of need.
Round 5: Eli Heidenreich, Colbie Young, Jack Endries, Jude Bowry, Beau Stephens, George Gumbs, Michael Taffee
It is hard to see them taking a project cornerback at this point, and linebacker does not seem to be a good option at any stop. The rest are good fits at their respective positions, depending on what San Francisco did not draft earlier.
Round 6: Seth McGowan, Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg, Carver Willis, Nadame Tucker, Kendal Daniels, Louis Moore
There are some strong swings on upside at positions of need.
Round 7: Adam Randall, Caleb Douglas, John Michael Gyllenborg, Micah Morris, Cole Wisniewski
The 49ers met with Wisniewski, who could be a safety they draft late or call as a priority UDFA.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley