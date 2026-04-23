San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The San Francisco 49ers could go so many different directions depending on how the board breaks. While they only have picks in rounds 1, 2, and 4, they could maneuver around the draft board and make selections across the board. With that in mind, who are the best options at every draft slot?

Top Targets San Francisco 49ers for every round

Round 1: KC Concepcion, Chase Bisontis, Max Iheanachor, Malachi Lawrence, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Here we have them deciding between a wide receiver, left guard, tackle, edge rusher, and safety. Essentially, these are their biggest needs, and it should come down to how the board breaks in front of them and which, or how many of these five, are on the board.

Round 2: Germie Bernard, AJ Haulcy, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Genning Dunker

The best options for the 49ers in Round 2 are likely a wide receiver, safety, edge rusher, and guard. These are the same options as round 1; the only difference is that there is no tackle worthy of a selection in Round 2.

Round 3: Ted Hurst, Tyler Onyedim, Romello Height, Malik Muhammad, Zakee Wheatley

The best options here are a wide receiver, defensive lineman, edge rusher, cornerback, and safety. The odds are that none of these options will be within the 49ers' current range, but they could trade around and make moves for these players. Rather than how the board fell, it may come down to which position they need to target because they missed out earlier. Also, while it is hard to find a cornerback and defensive lineman fit in rounds 1 and 2, it could be a thought in round 3.

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Round 4: Nick Singleton, Skyler Bell, Marlin Klein, Markel Bell, Kage Casey, Chris McClellan, Jaishawn Barham, VJ Payne

Positions such as running back and tight end. Offensive tackle starts to become an option again in round 4 when the prospects are available. The rest are the best options at positions of need.

Round 5: Eli Heidenreich, Colbie Young, Jack Endries, Jude Bowry, Beau Stephens, George Gumbs, Michael Taffee

It is hard to see them taking a project cornerback at this point, and linebacker does not seem to be a good option at any stop. The rest are good fits at their respective positions, depending on what San Francisco did not draft earlier.

Round 6: Seth McGowan, Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg, Carver Willis, Nadame Tucker, Kendal Daniels, Louis Moore

There are some strong swings on upside at positions of need.

Round 7: Adam Randall, Caleb Douglas, John Michael Gyllenborg, Micah Morris, Cole Wisniewski

The 49ers met with Wisniewski, who could be a safety they draft late or call as a priority UDFA.