Four 49ers Who Are Must-Watch in Week 3 vs. Cardinals

Another NFC West showdown is about to take place for the San Francisco 49ers. This time, it will be against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

It should be a fairly exciting game to watch. Divisional games usually are, even if the Cardinals aren’t that great. That said, there are four 49ers you should closely watch in this game, as they’ll be the most intriguing.

Fred Warner

Aside from the fact that it’s always awesome to focus on Fred Warner at any time during a game, he’s going to have his hands full with the hottest tight end in the NFL, Trey McBride.

The two have had their battles for the last couple of years. Anytime they face each other, you know you’re going to be in for a treat. It’s best against best in this matchup.

On top of McBride, Warner might have rookie Jeremiyah Love in his sights. Love said he has the 49ers circled because he’s excited to play against Warner. That’s surely going to be taken as a challenge to Warner. One that Love may come to regret.

Gracen Halton

Arguably the best 49ers rookie through two games this season has been defensive tackle Gracen Halton. He had an adequate performance in Week 1 against the Rams.

Then, he one-upped it with a sweet outing against the Dolphins last week. You can see him getting better and better in every series and in every game, even though it’s only been two.

Watching his growth has been fun to watch. There should be no reason he doesn’t showcase that against the Cardinals, especially with the defensive line thin. He has a chance to stand out further.

Connor Colby

It’s always challenging to assess how good or bad an offensive lineman is performing. But one rule of thumb is that if a lineman isn’t noticeable, they’re performing well.

Connor Colby has been doing just that. It might not be anything that good, but he’s playing at a sufficient level. It’s safe to say that, especially since Brock Purdy hasn’t been sacked.

Seeing Colby come into his own has been a positive. Granted, last week against Miami, he didn’t have to face anyone threatening. But he struggled in every start last year, so he’s taking steps. Let’s see if he can continue it.

Deebo Samuel

With Mike Evans hampered by a hip injury and Demarcus Robinson out with a high ankle sprain, this game is perfectly set up for Deebo Samuel to explode.

He’s primed to have a vintage performance against the Cardinals. The 49ers are thin at wide receiver, and the Cardinals' defense is putrid. Plus, they’re missing key starters as well.

I’m sure Kyle Shanahan recognizes that, which is why I fully expect Samuel to eclipse 100 yards receiving. He’ll definitely generate a few big plays, at least. If not, don’t come back to this, as I’ll have deleted it.

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