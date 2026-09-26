Where the 49ers Will Be Challenged the Most in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
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Opening the season 3-0 is well within the 49ers’ grasp.
They get to stay at home again and play another weak team. This time it’s their division rival, the Cardinals. It shouldn’t be too difficult for the 49ers to handle them.
Arizona hasn’t looked impressive early on this season. However, that doesn’t mean the 49ers should overlook them. In fact, the Cardinals can challenge the 49ers the most in one area.
It’s not specifically anything that the Cardinals have proven to do in two games this season, but it’s the potential of what they can do if they recognize the 49ers’ weakness.
That’s running the ball straight through the 49ers’ interior defensive line. It’s low-hanging fruit for the Cardinals to exploit that area. It’s been the weakest facet of the 49ers so far this year.
Now that C.J. West is on Injured Reserve, they’re trotting out a bunch of players who just joined the team. Osa Odighizuwa and rookie Gracen Halton are the only positively impactful players.
But the 49ers can’t have them out there on every snap. That is when the Cardinals will expose that area by running the ball with their top draft pick, Jeremiyah Love, and Tyler Allgeier.
Arizona hasn’t featured Love much this season, which can mostly be attributed to the high ankle sprain he suffered in the first preseason game. The Cardinals don’t want to overwork him and aggravate it.
However, it’s been some time since he injured it. He should be at, if not close to, 100%, which should be enough for the Cardinals to use him more. There’s no better game for them to do it than this one.
They’re playing their NFC West rival on the road. No one will be giving them a shot at winning. They can pull a massive upset by riding the coattails of their prized No. 3 overall draft pick.
This can be Love’s breakout game, and if he does it against the 49ers, it’ll start to get people looking at the Cardinals a little differently. It’ll also cause panic with the 49ers.
Being unable to defend the run adequately against the Cardinals will scream to the NFL what their Achilles heel is. The worst part is there’s no fixing it through schematic changes.
They have no depth with all of the injuries. Free agency doesn’t provide any decent options either, which means they’ll need to look strongly at trades to make.
The issue with that is no one will want to make any trades for another few weeks. Arizona has a chance to lay out the blueprint for how to defeat the 49ers. They have the ability to do it.
San Francisco must do what they can to avoid that from happening.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN