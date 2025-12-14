Where the 49ers Will be Challenged the Most Against Tennessee

Overlooking the Tennessee Titans is incredibly enticing for the San Francisco 49ers to do.

They’re arguably the worst team in the NFL, so beating them shouldn't be much of a challenge. Plus, the 49ers are coming off their Bye Week, which could cause them to start slow.

All of their momentum could be disrupted and place them in a relaxed state after detaching for a week. For the 49ers’ sake, they better not have that mindset. The Titans can still provide a challenge to the 49ers if they’re not locked in.

49ers will find this area on the Titans challenging

Where the Titans provide the greatest challenge for the 49ers is with their pass rush. Surprisingly, they do have an effective one. The Titans have generated pressure on 35.1 percent of their pass rushes this season, the 14th-highest rate in the NFL.

Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh would love for their pass rush to be that. It isn’t an overly impressive pressure rate, but still a solid one, especially since the Titans are in the dumps.

However, what is impressive is how the Titans’ pass rush has performed recently. Following their Week 10 bye, the Titans have generated pressure on 42.1 percent of opposing drop-backs, the third-highest rate in the NFL.

Now that’s scary. The 49ers’ offensive line and tight ends have to be focused. Luckily, the 49ers are a fairly strong team in pass protection.

They have allowed pressure on 32.6 percent of their pass blocks this season, the 12th-lowest rate in the league. This only emphasizes further that the 49ers cannot downplay the Titans.

That’s probably what happened to the Los Angeles Rams when they lost to the Carolina Panthers over two weeks ago. When a team has to face a low-level or uninteresting opponent, it’s difficult to get up and lock in against them.

It’s like when you’re told about a food you don’t like being prepared for dinner. How on earth are you going to get excited to eat? But when it’s something you like, it’s easy to desire it.

The Titans are essentially bland food to the 49ers. I wouldn’t blame the 49ers if they ended up making it an ugly game that they eventually win.

But what they absolutely must not do is lose. They cannot lose, even if they would still have a great record of 9-5. The NFC is insanely stacked, especially the NFC West.

Facing the Titans is a prime chance for the 49ers to take care of business and stack what should be a fairly easy win.

