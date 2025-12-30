Three Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Win Against Chicago

It was essentially a tennis match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Both offenses would score on nearly every one of their drives. It was wild and thrilling to see. Countless plays that factored into the 49ers' win over the Bears, but three of them heavily influenced the win the most.

49ers get hosed by the refs

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

At the 12:28 minute mark of the second quarter, the 49ers led the Bears 21-14. Chicago was on offense, faced with a first down at the 49ers' 36-yard line.

On the play, the 49ers committed an encroachment penalty. However, rather than correctly stopping the play, the referees allowed the play to continue as if it were an offside penalty.

The 49ers' defense was confused and allowed tight end Coltson Loveland to score a touchdown on a deep pass play. The referees hosed the 49ers. The play should've been stopped.

Instead, the Bears tied the game thanks to confusion on the 49ers' defense. Although the 49ers still should've been locked in. It doesn't change the fact that they got hosed.

Brock Purdy the playmaker

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It was such a back-and-forth game between the 49ers and the Bears. Every offensive series led to a touchdown, but there is one drive from the 49ers' offense in the third quarter that stood out.

In the third quarter at the 5:01 minute mark, Brock Purdy hit Kyle Juszczyk for a touchdown pass. This touchdown put the 49ers up 35-28, so it can be filed in with the rest of them as of equal importance.

However, this touchdown pass from Purdy was special. It invoked or shed light on the swagger he's playing with. The skill he showed to execute that touchdown is exactly why the 49ers extended him.

For a moment, it seemed like his best chance was to get rid of the football. Then it looked it he was better off tucking it and running. But he bought enough time to find Juszczyk by being a playmaker.

Final stand

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defense celebrates after defeating the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This play was a no-brainer to list. The 49ers' final defensive stand has to be on here. With how easy it was all game long for the Bears' offense to move the ball and score points, it seemed like a lock they'd win.

But the 49ers' defense held firm. Robert Saleh dropped most of his players into coverage, which was wise since their pass rush is nonexistent. He might as well flood more bodies around the endzone.

Surprisingly, by rushing only a couple of players, they ended up getting pressure on Caleb Williams. He gets flushed out of the pocket and forces him to make an inaccurate throw. Ball game.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI