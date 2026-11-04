Only One Wide Receiver Trade Makes Sense for the 49ers

Trading for a wide receiver has been hot topic surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

With all the injuries at the position, it's caused a ton of knee-jerk reactions from fans advocating for the 49ers to acquire a receiver. I don't believe the receiver position is that pressing an issue.

Most of the injured receivers will be back in the next week or two. Plus, there isn't a blockbuster trade for the 49ers to make. Garrrett Wilson is the only possible one, but the New York Jets aren't budging.

Still, the 49ers would like to add a receiver. Otherwise, they wouldn't have checked in with the Minnesota Vikings for Jauan Jennings. That leaves only one wide receiver trade that makes sense for the 49ers.

The one trade that makes sense

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs with the ball after a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading for Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts is the only one that makes sense. For starters, he would be a solid fit for the 49ers, providing them with the vertical threat that they're missing.

Downs can take the top off the defense and open things up for everyone else underneath. The best part is that defensive backs won't be too worried about Downs because of Mike Evans.

Are they going to let Downs run by them down the field? Or will they suffer with Evans gashing on intermediate routes? It's a pickle for defenses to deal with.

Not to mention there's George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and Demarcus Robinson to worry about. The 49ers' offense will stress defenses with Downs.

He may not be a premier receiver, but he has enough skill to make an impact for the 49ers. Plus, the 49ers already made a deal with the Colts last week when they reunited with DeForest Buckner.

They have a connection with the Colts, so they can easily call them up and check on Downs. Indianapolis is having a fire sale up until the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

Along with Buckner, they traded All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. Even star running back Jonathan Taylor might be on the move.

A fifth-round pick should do the trick to pry Downs from them. It's also the highest the 49ers should go, since Downs is playing in the final year of his rookie contract.

Adding Downs hits all of the markers for the 49ers. He's a fit, plays for a team in the dumps, and his face value is very affordable.

The biggest issue with trading for Downs, any wide receiver, really, is that several teams need one. If other teams are calling the Colts for him, his cost will drive up.

If the 49ers are going to overpay, they might as well do it for an edge rusher, not a receiver. It's an overblown issue that can be masked, especially if they can add another pass rusher.

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