How the 49ers Can Beat the Seahawks With Mac Jones
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Defeating the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season was always going to be a challenge for the San Francisco 49ers.
But now it’s increased in difficulty with the MVP leader, Brock Purdy, out with an ankle sprain. The bright side is that Mac Jones is the backup, keeping the chances of victory alive.
Had it been any other backup, like Kurtis Rourke, this would’ve been an automatic loss for the 49ers. However, it’s still a tough game for the 49ers with Jones. Seattle’s defense is still one of the best.
Plus, they’re coming off their Bye Week. They’ll be rested, prepared, and motivated to avenge their loss in Week 5, especially since they need a win. Jones will need to rise to Purdy’s level to win this game, but it’s unlikely to happen.
That means the 49ers will need to beat the Seahawks in various ways. It can’t all be on Jones. He needs help, and it starts with the 49ers’ defense. They were sensational in the initial matchup with Seattle.
Sam Darnold was sacked five times- the 49ers’ season-high for sacks in a game- and was pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks. They should be able to replicate this performance.
The Seahawks will be down two starting offensive linemen, Quenton Nelson and Abraham Lucas, which will be favorable. Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner also weren’t there for the first matchup either.
Sunday should be a pretty big day for the 49ers’ pass rush, even if their impact and numbers fall a little short of Week 5. They’ll need to be big-time, including forcing turnovers, and ideally scoring as well.
But if they can give the 49ers’ offense short fields to work with, it’ll be incredibly easy to score. Aside from the 49ers’ defense, their special teams making an appearance would be huge as well.
They haven’t been much of a positive this season. If there were any game for them to show up, it’s this one. A blocked kick or punt, a return for a touchdown, or even a return that places them in favorable field position.
It will all make it much smoother for Jones and the 49ers’ offense. Last but not least is the running game. No one excels at running against the Seahawks, but they don’t have starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed.
The interior could be much easier to find success against, which means more chances of wearing down their defense and letting Jones operate in a balanced offense.
All of these will be tall tasks and are asking a lot, but if half of it plays out, it will make defeating the Seahawks much more likely.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN