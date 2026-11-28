Defeating the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season was always going to be a challenge for the San Francisco 49ers.

But now it’s increased in difficulty with the MVP leader, Brock Purdy, out with an ankle sprain. The bright side is that Mac Jones is the backup, keeping the chances of victory alive.

Had it been any other backup, like Kurtis Rourke, this would’ve been an automatic loss for the 49ers. However, it’s still a tough game for the 49ers with Jones. Seattle’s defense is still one of the best.

Plus, they’re coming off their Bye Week. They’ll be rested, prepared, and motivated to avenge their loss in Week 5, especially since they need a win. Jones will need to rise to Purdy’s level to win this game, but it’s unlikely to happen.

That means the 49ers will need to beat the Seahawks in various ways. It can’t all be on Jones. He needs help, and it starts with the 49ers’ defense. They were sensational in the initial matchup with Seattle.

Sam Darnold was sacked five times- the 49ers’ season-high for sacks in a game- and was pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks. They should be able to replicate this performance.

The Seahawks will be down two starting offensive linemen, Quenton Nelson and Abraham Lucas, which will be favorable. Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner also weren’t there for the first matchup either.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass as offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) blocks against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Romello Height (94) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday should be a pretty big day for the 49ers’ pass rush, even if their impact and numbers fall a little short of Week 5. They’ll need to be big-time, including forcing turnovers, and ideally scoring as well.

But if they can give the 49ers’ offense short fields to work with, it’ll be incredibly easy to score. Aside from the 49ers’ defense, their special teams making an appearance would be huge as well.

They haven’t been much of a positive this season. If there were any game for them to show up, it’s this one. A blocked kick or punt, a return for a touchdown, or even a return that places them in favorable field position.

It will all make it much smoother for Jones and the 49ers’ offense. Last but not least is the running game. No one excels at running against the Seahawks, but they don’t have starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

The interior could be much easier to find success against, which means more chances of wearing down their defense and letting Jones operate in a balanced offense.

All of these will be tall tasks and are asking a lot, but if half of it plays out, it will make defeating the Seahawks much more likely.

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